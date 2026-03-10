Edible Garden Expands to Chainwide Distribution at The Fresh Market Following Strong Q4 2025 Launch

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that its USDA Organic herbs product line is now available chainwide at all The Fresh Market locations nationwide. The expanded distribution follows the Company’s initial launch with the retailer in the fourth quarter of 2025 and reflects continued collaboration as Edible Garden deepens its presence within premium grocery channels. By expanding shelf presence across all store locations, the Company is further strengthening brand visibility and broadening consumer access to its fresh, responsibly grown organic herbs.

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Fresh Market is a specialty grocery retailer known for its curated assortment of premium fresh foods, exceptional customer service, and distinctive in-store experience. Since 1982, the company has focused on elevating everyday meals through convenient culinary solutions, high-quality ingredients, and a broad selection of organic and specialty offerings. With 164 stores across 22 states, The Fresh Market serves health-conscious and culinary-focused shoppers seeking differentiated, premium products. Recognized by USA Today as one of “America’s Best Supermarkets,” The Fresh Market remains a trusted destination for consumers nationwide.

“Our successful launch with The Fresh Market in the fourth quarter of 2025 provided an important foundation for this broader rollout,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This expanded distribution reflects not only the strength of our operating platform but also the growing relevance of our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach as retailers look to meet increasing consumer demand for fresh, organic, responsibly grown products. As we continue to scale, we remain focused on disciplined execution. We are leveraging our vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture capabilities, proprietary GreenThumb technology, and sustainable packaging solutions to support long-term retail partnerships and expand access to better-for-you produce offerings across premium grocery channels nationwide.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

