Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX): Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT); Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR): and Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares prior to July 23, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Boston Scientific shares between July 23, 2025 and February 3, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action lawsuit, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), through certain of its officers, created the false impression that the Company possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Boston Scientific’s ambition of continuing “to grow our share in the overall EP market” to maintain a growth trajectory at “2x the market” had fallen short of reality; the Company had begun to experience new competition entrants that were sapping Boston Scientific’s U.S. Electrophysiology market share and thus limiting the Company’s growth potential.

The truth emerged when, on February 4, 2026, before market open, Boston Scientific published a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2025 results that fell far shy of the company’s previously issued guidance in which Defendants continually raised associated fiscal 2025 guidance targets, claiming heightened confidence in the U.S. EP division’s growth trajectory, while continually minimizing risks associated with competition, seasonality and the potential impact of the macro environment on future profitability.

If you purchased Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) shares prior to July 23, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award. Alternatively, if you purchased Boston Scientific shares between July 23, 2025 and February 3, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Corcept (NASDAQ: CORT) shares prior to October 31, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action lawsuit, Corcept Therapeutics. Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT), through certain of its officers falsely represented that the key clinical trials supporting the use of relacorilant as treatment for patients with hypercortisolism were “powerful support” for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) that Corcept submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for this indication. Defendants also stated that they had communicated with the FDA about this NDA and were confident in submitting the NDA, foreseeing no impediments to approval. Defendants repeatedly told investors that “relacorilant is approaching approval.”

In time, it was revealed that Defendants’ representations that the relacorilant NDA was supported by powerful evidence, that it was approaching approval, and that they had no concerns about the FDA’s review were false. In truth, the FDA had repeatedly raised concerns about the adequacy of the clinical evidence supporting the NDA and, as a result, there was a known material risk that Corcept’s relacorilant NDA would not be approved.

The truth emerged on December 31, 2025, when Corcept revealed that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) regarding the NDA for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypercortisolism. The press release issued by the Company stated that the FDA had “concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.” The press release quoted Defendant Belanoff as stating that “[w]e are surprised and disappointed by this outcome.”

On January 30, 2026, the FDA published a redacted copy of the CRL. The CRL detailed the FDA’s concerns with the relacorilant NDA, including concerns that the clinical studies that were submitted as part of the NDA were not sufficient evidence of relacorilant’s efficacy for the proposed indication. The CRL also noted that, during pre-submission meetings, the FDA informed Corcept “on several occasions” of its “concerns about the adequacy of the clinical development program,” and had warned the Company “to expect significant review issues,” if it submitted the application.

If you purchased Corcept Therapeutics. Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT) shares prior to October 31, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares prior to February 26, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award. Alternatively, if you purchased Nektar securities between February 26, 2025, and December 15, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action lawsuit, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial's results; (3) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial's overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 16, 2025, Nektar issued a press release "announc[ing] topline results from the 36-week induction treatment period of the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a first-in-class IL-2 pathway agonist and regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator." The press release disclosed that the trial failed to reach statistical significance, which Nektar attributed to the inclusion of four patients who should not have been eligible to participate.

If you purchased Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares prior to February 26, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award. Alternatively, if you purchased Nektar securities between February 26, 2025, and December 15, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the oxylanthanum carbonate new drug application's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading when made.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award.

