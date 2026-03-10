Kahuna Announces Strategic Partnership with ICM Group to Advance Frontline Competency Management in Oil & Gas

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions , a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform, and ICM Group , a global consultancy and services provider specializing in competency assurance and workforce development for the oil and gas industry, announce a strategic partnership to support oil and gas operators worldwide.

ICM Group brings decades of oil and gas domain knowledge and a strong global footprint supporting offshore, onshore, and subsea operators. Kahuna brings deep expertise in frontline competency and workforce readiness, powered by its configurable, enterprise-grade platform. Together, they provide a scalable solution that improves safety and compliance outcomes while enabling more strategic, data-driven decisions to address the complexity of today’s energy sector.

“Oil and gas organizations are under increasing pressure to demonstrate workforce competence and proficiency while operating safely, efficiently, and at a global scale,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer of Kahuna. “ICM Group’s extensive industry expertise and international presence make them an ideal partner as we continue to expand Kahuna’s footprint across the global energy market.”

The partnership will focus on supporting customers with:

Competency assurance and role readiness across safety-critical operations

Certification, compliance, and audit readiness

Frontline workforce planning and skills visibility for complex, distributed assets

Scalable deployment across regions, contractors, and joint ventures

As part of the partnership, a global energy services company has been signed as the first joint customer. The client will implement Kahuna in early 2026, working alongside ICM Group to strengthen competency management and support operational excellence across its global workforce.

“Our customers operate in some of the most complex and safety-critical environments in the world,” said Niek van Leeuwen, chief executive officer of ICM Group. “By partnering with Kahuna, we can combine our advisory and implementation expertise with a modern, flexible technology platform that enables clients to manage workforce competence with confidence and clarity.”

This partnership underscores Kahuna’s continued investment in the oil and gas sector and its commitment to working with trusted industry partners to deliver measurable value at scale.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading skills and competency management SaaS platform designed for operations, learning and human resources. The platform provides enterprises with validated skills data, offering valuable insights into workforce capabilities, aligning talent supply and demand and maximizing training investments. Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, adaptable and competitive workforce. Learn more: kahunaworkforce.com .



About ICM Group

ICM Group is a global provider of competency assurance, training, and workforce development services for the oil and gas industry. With a strong international presence, ICM Group supports operators and service companies in building capable, compliant, and resilient workforces across the energy value chain.