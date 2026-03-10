DrChrono Expands AI Capabilities with Launch of EverHealth Scribe Ambient Documentation Solution

DENVER, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce’s (Nasdaq: EVCM) healthcare business unit EverHealth today announced the launch of EverHealth Scribe, a new AI-powered ambient documentation technology embedded in DrChrono by EverHealth, an all-in-one Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform. EverHealth Scribe is designed to reduce the burden of clinical documentation by listening to provider–patient conversations and automatically generating compliant, structured visit notes within the EHR, ready for provider review and approval.

“This launch reflects our commitment to delivering smarter, AI-powered solutions that focus on creating tangible provider and patient outcomes,” said Evan Berlin, Chief Executive Officer of EverHealth. “EverHealth Scribe is a practical, purpose-built tool that fits inside the workflow clinicians already use. It gives time back to providers so they can focus on what is most important – better patient care.”

EverHealth has entered a strategic AI partnership with CarePilot designed to accelerate the delivery of native, workflow-embedded artificial intelligence experiences across the DrChrono platform. This partnership will power a new generation of embedded capabilities designed to reduce administrative burden, improve clinical efficiency, and give providers more time with patients.

Chidhi Arunachalam, EverHealth Chief Technology Officer, said, “EverHealth Scribe is a critical step in establishing the technical foundation for continued AI innovation across documentation, clinical workflows, and practice operations — all delivered natively within the DrChrono platform.”

Based on CarePilot data, practices using EverHealth Scribe have reported eliminating an average of eight minutes of documentation time per visit, enabling providers to close charts faster and reduce after-hours work. Faster chart completion also has driven operational impact, including a 32% increase in same-day claim submissions, helping practices accelerate revenue cycle performance and improve cash flow predictability.

EverHealth Scribe launches under the company’s Your Practice Is Our Priority brand promise - building a smarter, faster, AI powered platform built for the real-world needs of independent practices.

Learn more about DrChrono and EverHealth Scribe.

EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 725,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Through its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands, EverCommerce delivers end-to-end business management software, embedded payments, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

