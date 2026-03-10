Toronto Fintech Wisesheets Makes Institutional-Grade Financial Data Accessible to Individual Investors for Under $10 Per Month

Toronto, ON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Wisesheets, a financial technology company founded in Toronto, is challenging the dominance of legacy financial data providers by offering individual investors access to institutional-grade market data directly inside Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets for under $10 per month.



For decades, accessing comprehensive financial data — including real-time stock metrics, historical financial statements, dividend histories, options chains, and ETF comparisons — has required expensive subscriptions to platforms like Bloomberg Terminal, which costs upward of $24,000 per year, or FactSet, which runs approximately $12,000 annually. These costs have effectively locked out the vast majority of self-directed investors from the same data that institutional analysts use to make decisions every day.



Wisesheets was built to close that gap. The platform delivers real-time and historical financial data through simple spreadsheet formulas, allowing investors to pull hundreds of data points on any publicly traded company without leaving the tools they already use.



“The data that powers Wall Street has never been a secret, it has just been priced out of reach for most people,” said Guillermo Valles, founder and CEO of Wisesheets. “We believed that if individual investors could access the same numbers inside the spreadsheets they already work in, they could make better decisions without spending thousands of dollars a year to do it.”



The company has grown to over 70,000 users since its launch serving over 370 million data requests per month, building a community of self-directed investors, financial analysts, and portfolio managers who rely on its tools for daily research and analysis. Wisesheets currently supports more than 50,000 global tickers across equities, ETFs, mutual funds, cryptocurrencies, and options markets.



The platform’s core functionality allows users to type simple formulas into any spreadsheet cell and instantly retrieve data including revenue, earnings per share, free cash flow, dividend yields, price-to-earnings ratios, balance sheet items, and hundreds of other financial metrics. Users can pull up to 20 years of historical financial statements and screen stocks across multiple criteria — capabilities that were previously available only through enterprise-grade terminals.



Wisesheets has also expanded its product suite to include tools that go beyond raw data retrieval. Its ETF comparison tool allows investors to compare holdings, expense ratios, and performance across multiple funds simultaneously. Its dividend history and projection calculators help income-focused investors model long-term portfolio income. The company also offers a library of pre-built financial templates covering discounted cash flow analysis, stock watchlists, options tracking, and portfolio management.



The rise of self-directed investing has accelerated demand for affordable data solutions. According to recent industry reports, the number of self-directed brokerage accounts in North America has grown significantly over the past five years, driven by commission-free trading platforms and increased retail participation in public markets. However, while trading has become cheaper, access to the fundamental data needed for informed analysis has remained expensive — until now.



Valles noted that the company’s growth has been driven almost entirely by word of mouth and organic search, reflecting the strength of demand among investors who have been underserved by existing options. “Our users are serious investors who want to do their own research,” he said. “They do not need a $24,000 terminal. They need accurate data in a format they can work with, and that is exactly what we provide.”



Wisesheets is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and serves users across more than 40 countries. The platform is available as an add-in for both Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, with plans starting at under $50 per month.



For more information, visit https://wisesheets.io



https://thenewsfront.com/toronto-fintech-wisesheets-makes-institutional-grade-financial-data-accessible-to-individual-investors-for-under-10-per-month/