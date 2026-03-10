Open Letter to Prime Minister Carney: The Clock is Ticking on Canada's 30 by 30 Commitment

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Carney, Sandra Schwartz, National Executive Director of Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS), Megan Leslie, CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada, Emily McMillan, Executive Director of Nature Canada, and Patrick Nadeau, President & CEO of Birds Canada, are urgently calling on the federal government to renew and strengthen funding for Canada's landmark 30 by 30 commitment. This promise to protect 30% of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030, central to the government’s environmental agenda, is at risk as essential funding is set to expire in just weeks. The letter highlights the pressing need for immediate action to prevent the stalling of conservation efforts and to ensure that the federal government delivers on its pledge to nature and to Canadians.



Dear Prime Minister Carney,

Your government has made a historic commitment to protect 30 percent of Canada's lands and waters by 2030. A commitment that has become the centerpiece of your environmental agenda. It was articulated in the Liberal platform during the 2025 federal election and reaffirmed in the Speech from the Throne. Despite this, in just a few short weeks, the federal funding required to deliver on that promise is set to expire.

The clock is ticking and Canada is running out of time.

The lack of renewed funding has led to uncertainty for the people working to protect the land and ocean we rely on. It has stalled conservation work already underway and put important rural jobs at risk. Failure to act now would waste years of public investment and leave communities and Indigenous partners without the support they were promised.

Silence, at a moment like this, is deafening.

You have spoken clearly about the need for honesty in a world order that is under strain. You have identified the role and responsibility of middle powers like Canada to align our actions with our values rather than simply “go along, to get along”.

Nature protection is a test of that leadership. Canada cannot credibly champion sustainable development, economic resilience and global cooperation while stepping back from one of its most visible and widely supported commitments. Canadians care about nature and are not willing to sacrifice the attention and investment it needs. It is intrinsic to who we are as a nation1, with repeated public opinion evidence2 showing that Canadians value nature conservation as a source of national unity and identity.

Nature cannot wait.

Across the country, biodiversity loss is accelerating, climate impacts are intensifying, and the gap between promise and progress is widening. At the same time, the economic case is unequivocal: nature is foundational infrastructure. Canada’s protected and conserved areas generated $10.9 billion in GDP in 2023–24, supported 150,000 jobs, and returned $1.4 billion in tax revenue to governments. Healthy ecosystems underpin jobs, community resilience, supply chains, food systems, and long-term prosperity. Businesses cannot thrive on a degraded planet, and governments cannot build durable economic strength while underfunding the systems that sustain it.

Canada is currently protecting approximately 14 percent of its land and 15 percent of its ocean. To fulfill the 30 by 30 commitment, we urge your government to immediately renew funding for nature conservation, matching the scale of Canada's international commitments and commensurate with what peer nations are investing in biodiversity protection. We also call for dedicated, long-term funding for Indigenous-led conservation, including support for Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas (IPCAs), recognizing their proven effectiveness and central role in enduring protection.

These are proven solutions. Plans are nice—but a plan not backed with the resources to deliver it is barely worth the paper it is written on.

The leadership and investment that only the federal government can provide cannot be replaced by provinces and territories or by private partners. If your government is serious about meeting this moment, and if you are serious about aligning values with action, ambition and delivery, you must act now.

Funding is urgently needed to stop projects from stalling completely. The window for action is closing this month. The clock is winding down.

We urge you to renew and strengthen federal funding for nature and demonstrate the leadership this moment demands.

Respectfully,

Sandra Schwartz

National Executive Director (Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society)

Megan Leslie

CEO (World Wildlife Fund Canada)

Emily McMillan

Executive Director (Nature Canada)

Patrick Nadeau

President & CEO (Birds Canada)

About CPAWS

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) is Canada’s only charity dedicated to the protection of public land, freshwater and ocean with a strong national and regional presence across the country. Working in a way that respects the sovereignty and leadership of Indigenous nations, we are focused on conserving nature to respond to the dual crises of accelerated biodiversity loss and climate change. Our vision is that at least half of land, freshwater and ocean in Canada is permanently protected to sustain nature and people for current and future generations. For more information about CPAWS and the work we do to safeguard Canada’s natural heritage, visit cpaws.org. Join our community on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Donate today.

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca .

About Nature Canada

Nature Canada is a national charitable organization that works for a vision of Canada as a place where threatened species are protected, wildlife habitat is preserved, and people embrace a culture of conservation in their everyday lives. We are co-partners, with Bird Studies Canada, delivering BirdLife International’s Important Bird Areas program in Canada. We aim to identify, monitor and protect a global network of IBAs for the conservation of the world’s birds and other biodiversity.

About Birds Canada

Birds Canada is a national charity dedicated to bird conservation. Our mission is to drive action to increase the understanding, appreciation and conservation of birds in Canada.

_____________________________

1 Ekos Politics, “Nature Tops List of Most Resonant Sources of National Identity”, April 22, 2025, www.ekospolitics.com

2 Abacus Data, " Canada’s Natural Advantage: A Path to Economic Prosperity and Climate Leadership," October 16, 2025, www.abacusdata.ca