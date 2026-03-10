Industrial Fasteners Market worth $115.67 billion in 2032 at CAGR 3.48% says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Industrial Fasteners Market is projected to grow from USD 91.04 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 115.67 billion in 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.48%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The industrial fasteners market is growing because of demand from the automotive sector, especially with the rise in EVs. This growth is also supported by expanding infrastructure worldwide. Improvements in manufacturing technologies further boost the market.

List of Key Players in Industrial Fasteners Market:

Tool Works Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), SFS AG (Switzerland), Lisi Group (France), Bulten AB (Sweden), Kowlner Rawlplug IP (Poland)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Industrial Fasteners Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for fasteners from automotive sector. Restraint: Fluctuating raw material prices. Opportunity: Expansion in aerospace and renewable energy sectors. Challenge: Counterfeiting and quality issues.

Key Findings of the Study:

By material, the plastic segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024. By type, the bolts segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. By application, the new energy segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Europe accounted for the third-largest share of the industrial fasteners market in 2024.

The market for industrial fasteners is growing as smart and ceramic fasteners emerge as critical technologies, addressing performance, safety, and lifecycle issues that traditional fasteners cannot entirely overcome. Smart fasteners combine sensors, RFID, or ultrasonic measurement technology to measure real-time preload, tension, vibration, and fatigue. This facilitates predictive maintenance and early warning of loosening or joint failure, which is essential in automotive, aerospace, wind energy, rail, and heavy machinery applications. As industries shift to Industry 4.0 and digital twins, smart fasteners help maintain their data-driven nature, minimize unexpected downtime, and enhance safety. Their ability to measure the correct level of clamping force during fitting also increases assembly accuracy, making them more useful in applications with high risk and high cost. Ceramic fasteners are becoming popular for their high resistance to corrosion, high-temperature exposure, chemicals, and electrical conductivity. Ceramics are not subject to rust, corrosion, or other degradation in harsh conditions, unlike metal fastening, and thus can be used in semiconductor production, chemical processing, medical devices, aerospace, and energy systems. They are also lightweight and thermally stable, which promotes performance in extreme operating conditions. With the increasing demand for durable, lightweight, and maintenance-free products, ceramic fastener technology is broadening the technology landscape and opening new opportunities for industrial fastener manufacturers.

Based on region, North America accounted for the second-largest market for industrial fasteners. Industrial fasteners are increasing in the US amid a robust recovery in manufacturing and infrastructure investment. Demand for structural fasteners used in construction and in heavy equipment is growing due to increased expenditure on roads, bridges, energy grids, and other public infrastructure. The demand for certified and aerospace-grade fasteners has also increased due to growth in the aerospace and defense sectors, driven by increased aircraft manufacturing and defense budgets. Also, growth in renewable energy projects such as wind farms, solar systems, and energy storage facilities is driving increased demand for corrosion-resistant, high-load fasteners. Advanced fastening solutions are also receiving a push toward automation, Industry 4.0, and compliance with quality standards, while reshoring trends are boosting domestic fastener production and supply chains, which will sustain long-term development in the US market

Direct sales are increasing at the highest rate across all sales channels, with OEMs demanding greater quality control, traceability, and tailored fastener products. Major automotive, aerospace, and energy manufacturers tend to use direct sourcing to minimize risk and compliance costs, as well as to secure long-term contracts and enable technical cooperation with fastener suppliers.

The fastest-growing application segment is new energy, which has seen significant investments in wind, solar, hydrogen, EV batteries, and energy storage. These systems demand high-strength, corrosion-resistant, and intelligent fasteners to withstand severe environments, to spur accelerated demand in the global markets.

The growth in electronics manufacturing is increasing the demand for miniature, precision, and non-conductive fasteners, including smartphones, consumer electronics, data centers, and semiconductors. Advancing devices are smaller and more sophisticated, which means fastener designs must accommodate greater assembly accuracy and improved thermal conductivity. The urbanization in Africa and Asia Pacific is enhancing the development of infrastructure, housing, and transportation as well as building industries. Such projects require large numbers of structural and mechanical fasteners, especially bolts, anchors, and corrosion-resistant products suitable for different climates. The smart fastening solutions are creating a new opportunity by making preload, vibration, and fatigue real-time available. These are the technologies used in predictive maintenance and safety-critical in energy, aerospace, and heavy industries. Lastly, the move to lightweight products, including aluminum, composites, and hi-tech plastics, is pushing demand to specialized fasteners that avoid cracking, decrease weight, and ensure joint integrity, which is also widening the market prospects of innovation-based industrial fastener products.

