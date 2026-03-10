Green Impact Exchange Appoints Kevin C. Buckley as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Impact Exchange, LLC (“GIX”), one of only ten registered stock exchange operators in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Kevin C. Buckley as Chief Financial Officer. Buckley will serve as a member of GIX’s Executive Leadership Team and lead GIX’s global financial strategy, capital allocation, investor relations, and balance sheet management, overseeing the exchange’s fiscal operations as it prepares for its 2H 2026 launch.

Buckley is a seasoned global finance executive with more than 30 years of experience in capital management, risk, and regulatory compliance. He most recently served as Vice President, Capital/Treasury and International Treasurer at Prudential Financial, Inc., where he managed the capital, balance sheet, and liquidity for the firm’s international insurance segment with approximately $160 billion in assets. His extensive background includes leadership roles at ADP, Equitable Life/AXA, and Deloitte & Touche as well as significant expertise in international reinsurance and capital optimization.

“Public companies today face a complex landscape where short-term market pressures often conflict with long-term strategic execution. GIX represents a fundamental shift in that dynamic,” said Buckley. “I am excited to join a talented team of industry veterans who are committed to innovating the equity markets to more effectively support public companies, especially small- and mid-size companies, as they invest in the next-generation economy, including energy, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and the technology and data services that enable their transitions."

“Kevin brings the financial rigor and strategic perspective that we need as we modernize the traditional equities exchange,” said Dan Labovitz, CEO of GIX. “Whether it’s designing better trade execution mechanisms, blending TradFi and DeFi securities, or developing rules for listing and trading carbon credits and other utility assets as securities, his thorough experience navigating within a highly regulated industry will help GIX build a more transparent mechanism for capital formation and secondary market liquidity.”

Buckley holds an MBA in corporate finance and investment management from Columbia Business School and a BA in Economics and Accounting from the College of the Holy Cross. He is a Certified Public Accountant and an active board member for several organizations.

About Green Impact Exchange

Green Impact Exchange (GIX) is a new registered national securities exchange for the next-generation economy. GIX stands at the nexus of the second-fastest-growing segment of the global markets: capital allocation towards the “green economy,” which encompasses industries’ ongoing transition to a more durable, resilient, and technology-focused future. GIX is building a better capital markets infrastructure to support these companies via a full market ecosystem built on proven equities market rails, from traditional primary and dual listings, auctions, indices, and market data, to new products including equitized carbon credits, tokenized securities, and real-world assets. This offers a market for pre-IPO and IPO companies driving the green economy as well as an enhanced secondary market for underserved small- and mid-cap companies. GIX was founded by financial services leaders with decades of experience across global exchanges, market operations, corporate governance, and sustainability.

To learn more, please email us at info@tradegix.com or visit our website at https://www.tradegix.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd01eefa-3589-4ad6-86be-bf41d642c9cd