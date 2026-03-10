Data Storage Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2025 Business Update Call

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), today announced plans to host a business update conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results for the 2025 fiscal year which ended December 31, 2025, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-412-652-1274. A webcast of the call may be accessed at DTST Business Update Call or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, www.dtst.com/news-events .

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website ( www.dtst.com/news-events ) through September 30, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through April 7, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or + 1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13759222.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST), through its subsidiary today, Nexxis, Inc., provides Voice over Internet Protocol (“VoIP”)/Unified Communications and dedicated internet connectivity as part of DTST’s one-stop solution set. In the future, DTST plans to invest in and support businesses, including, but not limited to, GPU Infrastructure, AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. The Company’s mission is to build sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.