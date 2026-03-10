SPIN Magazine CEO Jimmy Hutcheson Joins Playing For Change Foundation Board of Directors

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) today announced that Jimmy Hutcheson, CEO of SPIN Magazine and CEO of Next Management Partners, has joined the organization’s Board of Directors. Hutcheson brings extensive experience in digital media, music culture, private equity, and mission-driven storytelling to the Foundation’s leadership as it continues expanding its global programs empowering youth through music and arts education.

As CEO of SPIN, the iconic music media brand founded in 1985, Hutcheson led the acquisition of SPIN Magazine from Billboard through his investment firm Next Management Partners. He has led the company through a modern renaissance, revitalizing its editorial voice while expanding its digital presence across streaming, TV, film, podcasts, live events, and emerging music technology initiatives. Under his leadership, SPIN has re-established itself as a cultural force connecting artists, audiences, and communities through music and storytelling.

Beyond his work in media, Hutcheson has long championed initiatives that harness music and creative culture to address broader social issues. He spearheaded the creation of SPIN IMPACT, a platform dedicated to elevating conversations around mental health, addiction recovery, and community resilience through collaborations with artists, nonprofit organizations, and cultural leaders.

“Playing For Change Foundation represents the best of what music can do in the world,” said Hutcheson. “The organization empowers young people by helping them connect with their own cultural traditions while building confidence, opportunity, and community through music. I’m honored to join the board and support a mission that proves creativity and education can change lives.”

For more than 19 years, Playing For Change Foundation has supported youth in communities around the world by providing free music and arts education programs that preserve cultural heritage while creating pathways for leadership and economic opportunity. The Foundation currently operates 137 program locations across 27 countries, engaging hundreds of teachers, artists, and community leaders working to uplift youth through creative expression.

“Jimmy brings a powerful combination of media innovation, cultural leadership, and a genuine commitment to using music as a force for good,” said Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, Co-Founder and President of Playing For Change Foundation. “His perspective on storytelling, acquisitions and investing in culture, audience engagement, and the role of music in shaping culture will be incredibly valuable as we continue expanding the reach and impact of our programs around the world.”

PFCF will next bring together artists, philanthropists, and supporters for its annual Impact Awards on April 11 in Miami, where Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean and acclaimed photographer and humanitarian Nigel Barker will be honored for their global philanthropic impact.

Hutcheson is also the CEO of Next Management Partners, a Los Angeles-based media and technology investment firm that acquired SPIN in 2020. His career spans leadership roles across digital publishing, advertising, and media innovation, with prominent clients like Condé Nast and Tribune, among others, and his firm’s ownership of media properties like RumorFix, which was acquired by Zealot Networks (Maker Studios co-founders) in 2015.

The Playing For Change Foundation’s Board of Directors includes Whitney Kroenke Silverstein (Co-Founder & President), Pamela Silva (Vice Chair), Josh Taekman (Secretary), Henry “Hank” Dudgeon III (Treasurer), Steve Blatter, Daniel Bryant, Abe Burns, Charles Heekin, Howard Hoffen, David Hryck, Ronnie Madra, Jerry Plush, Linda Rizk, John G. Shedd IV, Louis Upkins, and Jimmy Hutcheson.

About Playing For Change Foundation

For 19 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music and the arts to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but that hold vast cultural wealth. With 137 locations across 27 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. We engage more than 800 staff, teachers, and cultural leaders around the world, with program locations in: Mali, Morocco, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, Jordan, Ukraine, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Kumiai territory in Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Argentina and Mapuche Territory, Oglala Lakota Territory and multiple other United States locations like Las Vegas, Santa Ana, California, and Miami.

About Jimmy Hutcheson

Jimmy Hutcheson is the CEO of SPIN Magazine and Next Management Partners, a media and tech investment firm in LA.

SPIN was acquired by Next Management Partners from Billboard in 2020.

Hutcheson’s vision for SPIN was to take what made the magazine cutting edge in the 80s and 90s and translate it into today’s social media and digital-driven world. He kicked off this mission by first bringing back SPIN’s firebrand founder, Bob Guccione Jr., to bring the quality of journalism back up to par while applying digital principles. The company underwent a renaissance, diving back into the unflinching music criticism and cultural reporting that had fueled its rise to the top. Recent years have seen SPIN roaring back with breakout editorial features and legendary covers showcasing some of the world's biggest artists such as Marcus King, Kim Gordon, The Black Keys, Jack Harlow, and many more.

The SPIN Lipps Service podcast features conversations with the biggest voices and personalities in music. The company also partnered with Best Ever Channels to launch a streaming television network and has teamed up with content creators to bring together the worlds of influencers and music journalism. In addition, 2023 saw the launch of SPIN Labs, an incubator dedicated to inspiring creativity and connecting music fans by helping early-stage music technology businesses reach their next level of growth.

In 2024, after a decade of digital editions, SPIN celebrated its triumphant return to print with a cover featuring country superstar Lainey Wilson.

He has also championed the creation of SPIN IMPACT, a first-of-its-kind project that harnesses the music industry’s most powerful voices to raise awareness and take action around some of society’s most pressing issues. The initiative features everything from interviews with celebrities and experts speaking out on topics such as mental health and addiction to events such as the charity art show held in partnership with Machine Gun Kelly, philanthropic community Stand Together, and The Phoenix, a sober community built on physical activity.

Among his accolades, Hutcheson is the founder and CEO of Hutch Media/RumorFix, which was acquired by Zealot Networks (Maker Studios founders) in 2015. Boasting clients such as major media companies like Conde Nast, RumorFix and its sister brand’s unique focus on digital video grew its audience to tens of millions of visits per month and became one of the largest off-Youtube video networks.

After the acquisition, Hutcheson served SVP of Strategy & Monetization at Zealot, leading Strategy and Business Development efforts for the company’s digital publishing assets, including ViralNova.com and the Marc Cuban-backed video ad tech firm, Allscreen. Zealot's digital footprint grew to over 25MM uniques in Comscore on owned and operated sites. Hutcheson formed partnerships with some of the world's largest media brands, including Scripps Networks, Time Inc, and more.

Hutcheson’s digital media networks were the first to syndicate premium television content for the Food Network and Travel Channel across the web. Hutcheson was also the business partner of Time Inc's President, Rich Battista, in Snakkle.com, a digital media venture which has been featured in major media outlets including the Today Show, the Hollywood Reporter, Yahoo, Huffington Post, AOL and many more.

Prior to launching Hutch Media in 2007, Jimmy was an advertising executive at RWB, working with major Fortune 500 clients such as Intel, VW, Herbalife, and Dow and procured Toyota and Lexus as new clients.

Hutcheson is a YPO member. From 2014-2015 Jimmy served on the Advisory Board of Affinity Networks, a mobile chat application started by Jeff Solomon, the co-founder of the notable Amplify accelerator in LA. Jimmy served on the Advisory Board of nRelate, from 2010-2012, which was acquired by IAC's Ask.com.

Attachment