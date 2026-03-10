Associa Names Blue Stream Fiber as Newest Associa Advantage Partner, Expanding Connectivity Options for Managed Communities

Dallas, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, today announced Blue Stream Fiber as a new Associa Advantage partner, expanding access to high-performance internet and television solutions for eligible Associa-managed communities.

Blue Stream Fiber delivers advanced broadband and television services over 100% gigabit-capable networks, supported by local, high-touch customer service. Through this partnership, Associa-managed communities can explore connectivity solutions designed to meet the needs of today’s residents, from remote work and learning to streaming and smart home technology.

“Reliable connectivity is essential to community living today,” said Jennifer Shannon, President of Associa Advantage. “By welcoming Blue Stream Fiber as an Associa Advantage partner, we’re expanding options for our boards and residents with a trusted provider known for advanced networks and a customer-first approach.”

Blue Stream Fiber brings a 45-year history of serving customers with locally based support and advanced broadband and television offerings. The company currently serves Florida and has recently expanded its service to Texas.

“We’re proud to join the Associa Advantage program and partner with an organization that shares our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Gavin Keirans, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Stream Fiber. “Fiber internet is now an essential amenity for both property managers and residents. Through this partnership, we’re excited to provide communities with a future-ready connectivity solution, powered by gigabit-capable networks and supported by the responsive, local service our customers have trusted for decades.”

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Blue Stream Fiber

Blue Stream Fiber provides customers with the most advanced broadband and television products, all over 100% gigabit capable networks. With a 45-year history of providing customers with local and high-touch customer service in Florida, and most recently Texas, Blue Stream Fiber is a welcome alternative and trusted telecommunication partner compared to the incumbent providers. For more information, please visit www.bluestreamfiber.com.

