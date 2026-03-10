Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating Whether TALK, UBFO, LSTA are Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK)’s sale to Universal Health Services, Inc. for $5.25 per share. If you are a Talkspace shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO)’s sale to Community West Bancshares for 0.4520 shares of Community West common stock for each share of United Security common stock. If you are a United shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTA)’s sale to Kuva Labs, Inc. for $4.00 per share in cash plus two non-tradeable contingent value rights payable under certain conditions. If you are a Lisata shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

