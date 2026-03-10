Moxie Raises $25M Series C to Bring Clinical-Grade Operating Infrastructure to Independent Aesthetic Practices

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxie , the clinical-grade operating system for aesthetic medicine, today announced a $25 million Series C funding round led by Viewpoint Ventures, with participation from SignalFire, Lachy Groom, and Haystack. The company simultaneously launched Scale Suite, a new product offering that brings multi-provider operational infrastructure, margin intelligence, and AI-driven compliance alerts to independent aesthetic practices for the first time.

The raise brings Moxie’s total funding to $51 million and will accelerate the company’s mission to make clinically-led growth the standard in aesthetic medicine.

A Booming Specialty with a Standards Gap

Aesthetic medicine is one of the fastest-growing specialties in healthcare. The U.S. medical aesthetics market alone is estimated at $18 billion in 2025, with the number of medspas nationwide surging from under 5,000 in 2010 to more than an estimated 15,000 today.

As the specialty has grown, so has the pressure on practice owners. TikTok-driven treatment demands have reduced clinicians to order-takers. Bad actors have eroded patient trust. Margins have tightened as competition intensifies and costs climb.

These factors contribute to a rate of failure for newly launched practices, with analyst estimates suggesting that up to 30% of new medspas fail within 18 to 24 months.

Most aesthetic practice owners are highly trained clinicians who were never taught how to read a P&L, structure compensation, build workflows, or protect their license while scaling. They’re booked and busy but not necessarily profitable, protected, or at peace.

Meanwhile, the operational infrastructure needed to run a multi-provider or multi-location practice with consistent outcomes, tight margins, and regulatory compliance has historically been available only to large chains and private equity-backed groups. Independent owners have been left to figure it out alone.

"I went into aesthetic medicine because I love patient care, not because I wanted to spend my nights reconciling spreadsheets and doing workarounds in an EMR that wasn't built for this specialty. Moxie let me stop being a firefighter and start being a CEO. The financial clarity alone changed how I make decisions. But what changed my practice most was having a team behind me that actually understands how aesthetic businesses operate — not just how software works. Moxie has helped me gain control over my business so my business doesn’t have control over me,” said Natalie Uden, MSN, FNP-C, Founder and CEO of Oro Valley Aesthetics , an award-winning multi-provider aesthetics practice in Arizona.

A Pattern in the Data—and a Better Way to Grow

Moxie was founded on a pattern its team observed across hundreds of aesthetic practices: the most successful ones operated with clinical and operational rigor—structured workflows, financial clarity, compliance discipline, and leadership systems that didn’t depend on the owner being in the room for everything to work.

That insight became the foundation for what Moxie calls Clinically-Led Growth, an approach grounded in the belief that when clinical standards lead and operations are tight, sustainable growth and profit follow.

Today, Moxie supports more than 700 aesthetic practices nationwide. Moxie-supported practices grow 60% faster than the industry average, achieve 10% higher margins, and save more than $5,000 per month on products and supplies. The company maintains a 97% retention rate, and more than 20% of new practices join through referrals from existing Moxie-supported owners.

“The aesthetic practices that thrive long-term aren’t the loudest or the busiest. They’re the most disciplined,” said Kamau Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Moxie. “We built Moxie to give independent practice owners the same caliber of operating infrastructure that was previously only available to those backed by institutional capital. Moxie’s Scale Suite is the next step in that mission, making it possible for every ambitious practice owner to grow with structure, financial clarity, and peace of mind.”

Introducing Scale Suite: The Clinical-Grade Operating System for Aesthetic Medicine

Scale Suite is the newest addition to Moxie’s ecosystem of software and expert-led support, designed to bring the operational, financial, and compliance capabilities of massive chains to every independent aesthetic practice.

It’s built to help every practice owner achieve success based on Moxie’s Triple Bottom Line: Peace of mind (can you step away and the practice still runs?), Patient care (are outcomes consistent, safe, and effective?), and Profit (do you have money in the bank, durable growth, and long-term optionality?).

Moxie’s Scale Suite includes:

Practice 360 Assessments + Action Plans. A proprietary framework that continuously evaluates 300+ data points and workflows across five dimensions—finance and profitability, leadership and team, patient experience, operations and systems, and marketing and growth—to surface risks before they become liabilities and uncover the next opportunity for growth.

Time-Saving Tools for Multi-Provider Practices. Processes that were simple for a single provider practice become increasingly complex as team size grows. That’s why Moxie built tools like Calendar Flow magic scheduling, payroll and benefits, and advanced time controls into Moxie’s EMR+, Moxie Suite. Since Moxie is built exclusively for aesthetic medicine, these features include thoughtful details like numbing time and how service duration varies based on the provider performing it.

Moxie Capital. Fast, flexible financing paired with strategic coaching to help practice owners know where, when, and how to invest. Other financing options stop at loan approval. Moxie pairs capital with a proprietary ROI Decision Framework so every dollar deployed is pressure-tested against your capacity, demand, and growth stage before you sign.

Practice Recruiting Support. Full-cycle recruitment support including sourcing, screening, and coordination for clinical and operational roles so practice owners stop losing revenue to empty chairs and start building teams that match their standards.

Maia AI Practice Assistant. Maia is your friendly AI practice assistant. She works quietly behind the scenes, helping your aesthetic practice run smoothly, safely, and profitably. She helps with compliance alerts, inventory, and soon she’ll even respond to inquiries and booking appointments with prospective patients.

Margin Intelligence. Financial reporting and benchmarking tools that give practice owners clarity on where every dollar goes including P&L reviews, service-level profitability analysis, pricing strategy, and compensation modeling.

Compliance and Regulatory Safeguards. Automated compliance alerts, integrated Good Faith Exams, and audit-ready documentation so practice owners can scale without constantly worrying about what they might be missing.

Clinical Business Mastery. An expanding library of courses and playbooks developed alongside members of the Aesthetic Business Advisory Board—nationally recognized physicians, injectors, and operators who are defining what operational excellence looks like in aesthetic medicine.

Scale Suite joins the existing Moxie platform, which already includes a clinical-grade EMR built exclusively for aesthetic medicine, including integrated scheduling and checkout, charting and documentation, patient communications and marketing, unit and lot-level inventory tracking, preferred product pricing (saving practices up to 55% on injectables, devices, and supplies with top-tier pharmaceutical, skincare, and manufacturing companies), and one-on-one expert coaching from former aesthetic practice operators.

Investing in the Infrastructure of Independent Aesthetic Medicine

Moxie will use the $25 million in Series C funding to:

Accelerate Scale Suite development, including deeper multi-provider and multi-location management capabilities, expanded margin intelligence tools, and AI-guided clinical workflow optimization, all built under Moxie’s clinical-grade, human-led philosophy.

Expand clinical education and advisory programming, growing the Clinical Business Mastery curriculum and the Aesthetic Business Advisory Board to give more practice owners access to the strategic leadership and governance infrastructure that has historically been reserved for the largest groups.

Grow the Scale Society community, Moxie’s private network of ambitious aesthetic practice owners and injectors committed to raising the standard of the specialty through peer-to-peer strategy, shared learning, and community collaboration.

Invest in the team and infrastructure needed to support a growing base of aesthetic practices, from expert coaching and implementation to engineering and clinical operations.

"Aesthetic medicine has grown faster than its infrastructure. We have world-class clinicians running practices on spreadsheets and workarounds — and that's a risk to patients, to margins, and to the long-term credibility of the specialty,” said Dr. David Saadat, founder and CEO of The Beverly Hills Aesthetic Surgical Institute and a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon. “I joined Moxie's Aesthetic Business Advisory Board because they're the only company I've seen that treats this problem with the seriousness it deserves. Clinically-led growth isn't a marketing phrase. It’s the operating discipline that separates practices that scale from practices that collapse under their own weight."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Moxie?

Moxie is the clinical-grade operating system built exclusively for aesthetic medicine. It combines software built for aesthetics, expert coaching from former practice operators, margin intelligence, compliance safeguards, and a private community of leaders raising the standard of the specialty. Moxie supports more than 700 practices nationwide, delivering 60% faster growth and 10% higher margins versus the industry average.

What is Clinically-Led Growth?

Clinically-Led Growth is Moxie's foundational philosophy: when clinical standards lead and operations are tight, sustainable growth and profit follow. It's not a product — it's the operating discipline behind Moxie's Practice 360 methodology, measured by the Triple Bottom Line: Peace of mind, Patient care, and Profit.

What is Scale Suite?

Scale Suite brings the operational, financial, and compliance infrastructure of large aesthetic chains to privately-owned practices for the first time. It includes Practice 360 Assessments, Moxie Capital, Practice Recruiting Support, Maia AI, Margin Intelligence, Compliance Safeguards, and Clinical Business Mastery — all designed to help practice owners achieve peace of mind, consistent patient outcomes, and sustainable profit.

What is the Triple Bottom Line in aesthetic medicine?

The Triple Bottom Line is how Moxie measures practice success: Peace of mind (can the owner step away and the practice still runs?), Patient care (are results consistent, safe, and effective?), and Profit (is there money in the bank, durable growth, and long-term optionality?). It's the outcome of a Clinically-Led Growth approach.

What is the Aesthetic Business Advisory Board?

Moxie's Aesthetic Business Advisory Board is an 11-member body of nationally recognized physicians, injectors, and operators shaping the company's product roadmap, education content, and community standards. Members include Erika Barry, Dr. Alexander Rivkin, Dr. David Saadat, Olivia Salmen, and other leaders defining what operational excellence looks like in aesthetic medicine.

What is Scale Society?

Scale Society is Moxie's private community of ambitious aesthetic practice owners and injectors committed to raising the standard of the specialty. Members get access to peer-to-peer strategy, expert-led education, and programming shaped by the Aesthetic Business Advisory Board. Moxie-supported practices receive automatic acceptance and exclusive access to private events, roundtables, and mentorship.

About Moxie

Moxie is the clinical-grade growth engine behind hundreds of the country's fastest-growing aesthetic practices. It combines software built exclusively for aesthetic medicine, expert coaching, done-for-you marketing, and compliance infrastructure so providers can focus on patients, not paperwork.

Supporting more than 700 practices nationwide, Moxie helps aesthetic entrepreneurs unlock 10% higher margins versus the industry average while saving 25+ hours each week. From solo injector to multi-provider practice, Moxie delivers sustainable business growth without compromising on clinical standards, patient care, or margins. Learn more at joinmoxie.com .

About Viewpoint Ventures

Viewpoint Ventures is a thesis-driven, late-stage venture capital firm based in New York City. The firm focuses on 200+ markets where customers rely on trusted experts, often independent small business owners, backing startups that build unified technology and services platforms that become the primary operating system for these experts. Learn more at viewpoint.vc .

