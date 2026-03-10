Shareholders who lost money in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) and certain of its officers on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Navan securities pursuant to the company’s October 31, 2025 initial public offering (IPO).Investors have until April 24, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Allegations

According to the complaint, the IPO registration statement and prospectus allegedly:

Contained materially false and misleading statements, and/or

Omitted material facts necessary to make statements not misleading.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims that Navan:

Would need to significantly increase sales and marketing expenses shortly after the IPO

In order to sustain revenue growth, Gross Booking Volume (GBV), and usage yield growth

Failed to adequately disclose these anticipated cost increases and their potential impact on financial performance



Investors who suffered losses have until April 24, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

