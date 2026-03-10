Baltic Horizon Fund plans to redeem early part of the bonds

Baltic Horizon Fund is proceeding with the execution of its plan to reduce bond exposure and will redeem the fifth part of Baltic Horizon Fund EUR 42 million 5-year floating rate bonds maturing in 2028 (ISIN EE3300003235, the Bonds) in the total nominal amount of EUR 7,499,998.80 on 31 March 2026. The redemption is planned to be carried out by way of decreasing the nominal value of the Bonds and the new nominal value would be EUR 27,380.95 per Bond. The amount payable to investors per one Bond is EUR 18,727.74, including redemption payment and accrued but unpaid interest. The total nominal amount of the Bonds before the redemption is EUR 18,999,997.80 and after the redemption would be EUR 11,499,999. The list of bondholders will be fixed at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 24 March 2026.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

