WellSpan Health opens new hospital in Newberry Township, the first of three in the coming months in Central Pennsylvania

York, Pa., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today WellSpan Health opens WellSpan Newberry Hospital, marking the opening of its 10th hospital in the region spanning Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland. The opening of WellSpan Newberry Hospital will reduce the distance people in the area must travel to access emergency care. The innovative health system is opening a total of three new hospitals early in 2026 to meet the growing needs of the communities it serves with new smaller-format hospitals that provide rapid patient assessments. The aim is for shorter wait times and more efficient admissions, all part of WellSpan’s commitment to a more personalized care experience.

“At WellSpan we want to make it as convenient as possible for our neighbors to access the streamlined approach to care that this hospital provides. Building it in northern York County brings that convenience so much closer to so many doorsteps,” said Jatin Motiwal, senior vice president of WellSpan Health’s Central Region. “WellSpan Newberry Hospital will offer shorter wait times, on-site diagnostics and a 24/7 option so community members no longer need to travel a lengthy distance to York or Harrisburg for emergency care.”

The hospital is located at 36 Robinhood Drive in Newberry Township, just off Interstate 83 and adjacent to a number of businesses and growing residential areas. It offers an emergency department as well as 10 inpatient beds in a smaller, more accessible footprint than traditional hospitals while still operating 24/7, 365 days a year. It is one of three new hospitals WellSpan is opening early this year, including facilities near Shrewsbury and another near Carlisle, set to open in March and April, respectively. This comes at a time when many health systems are scaling back or reducing services as a result of significant financial headwinds.

As part of WellSpan's commitment to sustainability, a large portion of the partners who helped construct these hospitals are contractors from the immediate area. This includes Kinsley Construction, Frey Lutz, Gettle Inc., Paramount Contracting Inc. and Ream Roofing Associates.

The wide range of services streamlined in a smaller setting should greatly improve the patients’ experience. Small-format hospitals are able to see, treat and discharge patients in far less time, on average, than traditional larger hospitals, without a reduction in services or quality.

“WellSpan Newberry Hospital was designed with the patient in mind, addressing challenges at larger facilities by admitting, treating and getting patients on their way quickly, when possible. We’re excited for patients to experience this new approach to emergency care, and we stand ready to serve this community,” said Dan Hernandez, vice president of WellSpan’s neighborhood hospitals.

In addition to inpatient and emergency care, WellSpan Newberry Hospital provides diagnostic capabilities including ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), X-ray and laboratory services. The emergency department is set to treat common emergency care needs such as falls, injuries, burns and infections.

For details on WellSpan’s other nine acute care hospitals across Central Pennsylvania, visit http://www.wellspan.org/Hospitals.

Attachment