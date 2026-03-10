Sun Cruiser to Become Official Ready-to-Drink Cocktail of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser, the fast-growing vodka iced tea brand made by The Boston Beer Company, and the USGA today announced a multi-year partnership, making Sun Cruiser the Official Ready-to-Drink Cocktail of two of golf’s most notable championships, the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally.



The newly launched national partnership will see Sun Cruiser integrated into the USGA's two flagship championships through on-site activations and in hospitality spaces, while Sun Cruiser will help promote the championships across retail, social and beyond.



Sun Cruiser will debut during the USGA’s 2026 championship season, beginning at the U.S. Women’s Open at the iconic Riviera Country Club, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. and, 100 days from today, at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, N.Y., the only club to have hosted the championship in three different centuries.



“We’re excited to welcome Sun Cruiser as the Official Ready-To-Drink Cocktail of our two flagship championships,” said Jon Podany, chief commercial officer at the USGA. “Sun Cruiser’s rapid growth and refreshing approach align perfectly with how we continue to evolve the championship experience for today’s fans. This partnership enhances our concession and hospitality offerings while bringing a modern, premium beverage option to two of the most iconic stages in golf.”



Sun Cruiser’s lineup of ready‑to‑drink iced teas and lemonades is crafted with premium vodka and real ingredients, with no bubbles for smooth, all-day sipping. Balanced and refreshing, Sun Cruiser is an easy choice for any outdoor moment in the sun, especially for a round of golf.



“Since launching Sun Cruiser, we’ve seen drinkers naturally bring it along for a day out on the golf course,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “Teaming up with the USGA’s two flagship championships lets us meet golfers where they already are, whether they’re casual players or diehard fans, because those fun, memorable moments on the course are exactly what Sun Cruiser was made for.”



Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are one of the fastest-growing segments in the global alcoholic beverage market, driven by shifting consumer preferences toward convenience, premium flavors, and on-the-go consumption. Sun Cruiser is now the fastest-moving RTD in on-premise (bars and restaurants) locations nationwide and has become the fourth-largest overall RTD spirit offering.



Tickets for both championships are now available at uswomensopen.com and usopen.com.





About Sun Cruiser

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka and Sun Cruiser Lemonade & Vodka are made with real ingredients and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At just 100 calories, 4.5% ABV per 12 oz serving, 1 gram of sugar, and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. Drinkers can enjoy a variety of Sun Cruiser flavors, including Classic Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Iced Tea, Lemonade + Iced Tea, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonde and Strawberry Lemonade. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.



About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

About the USGA

The USGA is a mission-based golf organization whose purpose is to unify the golf community through handicapping and grassroots programs; to showcase the game’s best talent through the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally and 13 other national championships and our museum; to provide unbiased global governance with The R&A through the playing, equipment and Amateur Status rules; and to advance issues important to golf’s future, with a focus on driving sustainability, accessibility and inclusion. The USGA also manages day-to-day operations for the U.S. National Development Program, the country's first unified pathway for American talent, and the World Golf Hall of Fame, preserving and celebrating the legacies of the game’s greatest figures. As a nonprofit association, our work and our team are driven to act for the good of the game. For more, visit usga.org.

Contact:

Taylor Jette

Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka

taylor.jette@bostonbeer.com

Elizabeth Walter

Golin

ewalter@golin.com

