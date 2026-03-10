Company Announcement No 10/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|10 March 2026
Dear Sirs
Staff elected to AL Sydbank’s Board of Directors
The recent election of staff to the Bank’s Board of Directors resulted in the following six individuals being elected for the coming four-year period:
- Carsten Andersen, Account Manager, Corporate Clients
- Nadja Lind Bøgh Karlsen, Member of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank
- Jacob Møllgaard, Vice-President of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank
- Jarl Oxlund, President of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank
- Jesper Pedersen, Vice-President of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank
- Pia Wrang, Executive Vice President, Wealth Advisory Services
The following were elected as substitutes:
- Line Küseler Hansen, Account Manager, Corporate Clients
- Line Strier Kærholm, Account Manager, Retail Clients
- Tina Holm Christensen, Wealth Management Adviser
- Winnie Emmeline Ingemansen, Member of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank
The terms of office of the newly elected employee representatives will take effect following AL Sydbank’s AGM on 19 March 2026.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment