10 March 2026

Staff elected to AL Sydbank’s Board of Directors

The recent election of staff to the Bank’s Board of Directors resulted in the following six individuals being elected for the coming four-year period:

Carsten Andersen, Account Manager, Corporate Clients

Nadja Lind Bøgh Karlsen, Member of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank

Jacob Møllgaard, Vice-President of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank

Jarl Oxlund, President of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank

Jesper Pedersen, Vice-President of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank

Pia Wrang, Executive Vice President, Wealth Advisory Services

The following were elected as substitutes:

Line Küseler Hansen, Account Manager, Corporate Clients Line Strier Kærholm, Account Manager, Retail Clients Tina Holm Christensen, Wealth Management Adviser Winnie Emmeline Ingemansen, Member of Finansforbundet i AL Sydbank

The terms of office of the newly elected employee representatives will take effect following AL Sydbank’s AGM on 19 March 2026.



