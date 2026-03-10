Benchly and Servient form Joint Venture to Introduce legalgain, the first AI-native Legal Research Platform

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benchly and Servient today announced at Legalweek the formation of legalgain, a joint venture introducing a new category of legal research: AI-native, outcome-first. legalgain pairs Servient's proprietary legal-domain model with Benchly's commercial-grade and AI-enhanced corpus of U.S. case law to offer the first AI-native legal research platform.

The legal technology market has reached a structural tipping point as firms have moved from experimentation to the expectation that legal AI can execute complex legal workflows. AI-native platforms designed for law practice have exposed the limits of tools that layer foundational AI onto existing infrastructure. Legal AI is now evaluated against a new standard: whether the underlying architecture was designed for legal work or adapted to it after the fact.

legalgain is built to meet that standard.

Outcome-First Legal Research

Outcome-first legal research shifts the starting point of legal analysis from database queries and prompt-based interaction to defined legal outcomes. Rather than returning search results for attorneys to assemble, legalgain deploys a coordinated team of agents to execute the research and deliver finished legal work product. With claim analyses, research memos, and case briefs in hand, attorneys move from search to strategy and apply their judgment earlier in the process, positioning AI not as a search tool, but as an execution layer for legal work.

“Paying legacy seat subscriptions for the right to search a database made sense when search was the product," said Zane Russell, CEO of Benchly. "The product is now the outcome, and firms shouldn’t have to pay for access to reach it. With legalgain’s consumption model, the cost of legal technology aligns with the value of the work it delivers."

Consumption-Based Pricing

legalgain is offered through a consumption-based model that ties cost directly to delivered work product rather than ongoing database access. Unlike traditional legal research platforms that charge for continuous access regardless of usage, legalgain operates at the project level, meaning firms pay for completed analyses, memos, and reports as they are delivered. Since every research project is scoped to the issues within a specific matter, the technology cost becomes 100% allocable to the work performed.

Availability

legalgain is currently in beta and accepting firms on a limited basis. MCP access into the primary law database (with knowledge graph access to be released later in 2026) is available for firms looking to integrate case law into their existing AI development.

Founding firms receive early platform access, one complimentary research project per attorney, founding firm status, and preferred pricing. Firms interested in accessing legalgain can submit a request at www.legalgain.com.

About Benchly, Inc.

Benchly is a legal data company that has spent over a decade curating and maintaining a commercial-grade corpus of U.S. case law. Benchly uses its data to equip litigation teams with automated solutions for resource-intensive drafting and review tasks.

About Servient, Inc.

Servient, Inc. develops legal-domain AI models trained to execute complex legal workflows for leading law firms, government agencies, and Fortune 500 legal departments. Servient's AI is purpose-built for the practice of law and works across the full spectrum of legal practice.

Media Contact:

team@legalgain.com