Devolutions Acquires UniGetUI, Strengthening Security and Enterprise Readiness

MONTREAL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devolutions, a global leader in secure access and IT management solutions, today announced it has acquired UniGetUI, a free, open-source graphical interface for Windows package managers. Under terms of the agreement, UniGetUI will remain fully open under the MIT license while Devolutions will provide structured development oversight, operational backing, continuity for its growing global community, and increased security rigor.

UniGetUI was originally created by an independent developer to simplify Windows package management through a unified graphical interface. Today, it is a widely adopted infrastructure that is embedded into daily workflows, and now serves more than 300,000 monthly active users worldwide.

Devolutions will preserve UniGetUI’s open-source foundation while reinforcing its long-term stability, security, and capacity for continued growth. As part of this transition, UniGetUI will gain:

Long-term ownership and structured governance

Organizational continuity

Formalized development oversight

Sustainable operational and infrastructure support

Simple Today, Enterprise-Ready Tomorrow

UniGetUI will continue to operate as a standalone tool for individuals, power users, and IT professionals. The core experience remains unchanged: simple, visible, and practical software management without reliance on the command line. At the same time, Devolutions’ roadmap introduces a forward-looking enterprise vision designed for organizations requiring governance, compliance and centralized control, while preserving ease of use. Planned enterprise-oriented capabilities include:

Deployment across large numbers of endpoints

Centrally defined and approved package catalogs

Policy-based update enforcement

Centralized, large-scale management

Software installation and updates without granting local admin rights



“UniGetUI has been responsibly built and maintained, and the next step is aligning its operational rigor with its growing adoption,” said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions. “Under Devolutions’ ownership, the focus will be on strengthening trust, formalizing processes, and supporting responsible expansion into enterprise environments. UniGetUI remains open and community-driven, now backed by the structure and security discipline needed to scale.”

This acquisition builds on Devolutions’ broader commitment to sustainable open-source collaboration, including support for projects such as Avalonia UI and ControR. By investing in open, permissive platforms designed for collaboration, Devolutions strengthens software foundations that benefit both commercial solutions and the wider community.

To download UniGetUI, visit https://github.com/marticliment/UniGetUI. For more information about Devolutions and their solutions, visit devolutions.net.

