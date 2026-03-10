Hensel Phelps Signs Enterprise Agreement with Track3D to Automate Progress Tracking Across 200+ Projects

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track3D, a leader in Reality Intelligence, today announced a multi-year enterprise agreement with Hensel Phelps, one of the nation's largest general contractors. The partnership will bring automated progress tracking to Hensel Phelps's full portfolio of 200+ active projects, representing billions of dollars in construction underway across the country.

The agreement follows a proven track record. On the recently completed $300M Courtyard 3 Connector at San Francisco International Airport, a complex office and operations center between two active terminals with zero margin for error, Track3D eliminated 2,964 hours of manual coordination, prevented three major reworks, and delivered $342,000 in verified labor savings. Those results set a new benchmark for what objective progress insights can do at scale.

"We’ve seen firsthand the value Track3D brings to a complex, active jobsite, and expanding it across our portfolio was an easy decision. With every successful project, we were consistently reassured that a true partnership was growing, a diverse project portfolio was being supported, and a powerful solution could scale with our needs," said Thai Nguyen, Director of Innovation at Hensel Phelps.

Track3D's Reality Intelligence platform gives owners, GCs, and trade partners a shared visual source of truth for project status, so teams can spot risks before they become reworks, coordinate across stakeholders without the back-and-forth, and make confident decisions at every stage of a project. Less time managing information, more time building.

"Hensel Phelps represents the gold standard of American construction, and we are proud to be their partner of choice for project monitoring. This enterprise agreement sets a new baseline of project certainty and efficiency. By integrating Track3D’s Reality Intelligence into their core workflows, we are providing their teams with a shared operating system that seamlessly aligns the office and field. We are excited to support Hensel Phelps as they lead the industry in using automated progress tracking to deliver the nation's most complex builds with absolute precision and zero surprises," said Chaitanya NK, Co-Founder & CEO of Track3D.

Read the full SFO case study.

About Track3D

Track3D is a construction technology company transforming how projects are delivered through Reality Intelligence. The platform combines site data with advanced analytics, giving construction teams a single source of truth to track progress, identify risks early, and make informed decisions. Trusted by leading ENR contractors and owners across the U.S., Track3D helps teams deliver projects on time and within budget.

To learn more, visit track3d.ai/ and follow Track3D on LinkedIn.

About Hensel Phelps

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps is one of the largest employee-owned construction and real estate development firms in the United States. The company delivers a broad portfolio of projects across sectors, including aviation, transportation, commercial, and government. Renowned for its commitment to safety, innovation, and employee ownership, Hensel Phelps consistently ranks among the top general contractors on the ENR 400 list.

