AI Takes Center Stage at NEXT New York: Medidata Showcases AI Companions and Orchestrated Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and global leader in clinical trial solutions, today unveiled a transformative vision for the life sciences industry at NEXT New York , introducing a suite of AI-based virtual companions engineered to break down silos, accelerate discovery, and redefine what’s possible in bringing therapies to patients. Building on a legacy of AI leadership, Medidata showcased how merging the virtual and real worlds is creating a new era of “orchestrated intelligence,” where every decision is smarter, faster, and seamlessly interconnected.

The focal point of the event is Medidata’s flagship AI companion, Dot. By integrating the Medidata Study , Data , and Patient Experiences, Dot acts as the intelligent core of the clinical journey, unifying disparate workflows into a seamless and highly efficient process. By leveraging decades of expertise—including a library of data from 38,000 research studies involving over 12 million patients—Dot is empowering organizations to optimize trials with unprecedented foresight and precision.

New AI Solutions and Capabilities

Medidata also unveiled a series of new AI-based solutions integrated on the Medidata Platform . By automating complex workflows, including the one-click import of eCOA questionnaires, Dot slashes study build timelines from weeks to hours and empowers teams to move from design to execution with greater precision. In re-imagined virtual workspaces, teams can design, test, and simulate trial performance, site strategy, and financial outcomes before enrolling a single patient. The simulations don’t stop when the trial starts—plans and forecasts are continuously updated in real time as new data and signals flow in, unlocking a level of insight, speed, and control that represents a leap forward in clinical trial planning.

“Medidata NEXT is a great place to talk with others about how AI and connected data environments are reshaping the way clinical development is designed and executed,” said Carmen Stiles, senior vice president, Global Clinical Analytics, Caidya. “At Caidya, we are applying our expertise to translate these technologies into faster study start up, smarter trial oversight, and more informed decision-making across global programs.”

Powering the Life Sciences Lifecycle with Orchestrated AI

The showcase further illustrated Dassault Systèmes’ unrivaled scale and established reach in the Life Sciences value chain. Today, Dassault Systèmes’ end-to-end enterprise experiences serve as a critical engine of the industry —overcoming bottlenecks to deliver life-saving therapies to patients sooner. This leadership is powered by an ever-expanding universe of Virtual Twins spanning the ecosystem—from patients and clinical sites to manufacturing and processes. Mirroring the physical world in a virtual environment enables a seamless flow of data that informs research and production decisions in real time with real impact.

Accelerating 80% of all FDA novel drug launches in 2025

Advancing 70% of new molecular entities through its unified platform

Powering the design of over 50% of all medical devices



“We have converted over 25 years of deep industry knowledge and technical know-how into a powerful new intelligence layer for the industry,” said Anthony Costello, CEO of Medidata. “By deploying AI-powered virtual companions, we are moving from bold vision to practical deployments that deliver real value today. These agents are collectively working to bridge gaps, creating a single, continuous thread of connectivity that accelerates innovation across the entire life sciences industry.”

About NEXT New York

NEXT New York 2026 brings together more than 1,000 global life sciences leaders for two days of expert and industry-led sessions focused on how AI, Virtual Twins, and orchestrated intelligence are disrupting and reinventing clinical trials to get new therapies to patients with unprecedented accuracy, efficiency, and speed. The conference includes nearly 50 keynotes, specialized breakouts, and interactive sessions with leaders from AbbVie, BMS, Caidya, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and many others. This year the conference will also live stream four new episodes of the from Dreamers to Disruptors podcast featuring the leading voices shaping the future of clinical trials and AI-powered solutions.

