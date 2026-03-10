Odell Sets the Bar for Apartment Living in North Austin

Austin, TX, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (March 10, 2025) — Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, is pleased to announce that it is currently taking pre-leases for Odell, an apartment community coming to Austin in April. Ideally located between downtown Austin and The Domain, Odell offers residents easy access to the city’s most vibrant destinations while providing a peaceful retreat to call home.

“We’re thrilled to soon welcome residents to Odell,” said Seth Westerman, Development Director at Greystar. “Odell was designed for comfort and convenience, offering an amenity experience that stands out in North Austin’s Highland neighborhood. It’s a peaceful retreat from the city while keeping everything Austin offers within easy reach.”

Odell’s apartments are available in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Kitchens feature two designer color schemes with modern tile backsplashes, quartz or granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances, while hardwood-style flooring adds a sophisticated touch. Select apartments also include a patio or balcony and spacious closet for elevated living.

Odell’s amenities set a new standard for wellness and convenience. The two-story fitness center features dedicated strength and cardio zones, plus a sauna for relaxation. Residents can also take advantage of the Frost Locker, a cutting-edge cold therapy room designed to aid recovery, reduce inflammation, and boost circulation without the need for full submersion.

Other amenities include a golf simulator, speakeasy-style game room with billiards and lounge seating, as well as a resort-style pool with sun deck, outdoor entertainment courtyard with grilling stations, and lobby-level co-working spaces. There is also a parking garage available. Future plans include adding a coffee shop in the leasing lobby.

The community is conveniently located near the CapMetro Crestview Station, offering direct rail service north to Leander and south to Downtown Austin. Odell’s neighborhood provides a vibrant mix of dining and everyday conveniences, including an Asian supermarket, sushi bar, Korean BBQ, ramen restaurant, and Starbucks, all within easy reach. Just minutes away, The Domain features Whole Foods along with an array of restaurants, retail, and entertainment, while downtown Austin is only a short drive for those seeking even more nightlife and dining.

For more information, please visit odellatx.com or call (512) 737-7301

