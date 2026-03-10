Phosphorus Sweeps SC Awards Finalist Spots for Both Innovation and Leadership

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phosphorus , the leading provider of proactive security and management for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2026 SC Awards. The company has been recognized in the Best Vulnerability Management Solution category, while CEO Chris Rouland has been named a finalist for Security Executive of the Year, underscoring a dual commitment to technical excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

The SC Awards, now in its 29th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. The 2026 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges , comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

“The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress,” said CyberRisk Alliance Chief Content Officer Kelley Damore, Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust — a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact.”

“I’ve been working on vulnerability management since founding the X-Force at Internet Security Systems nearly three decades ago,” said Rouland. “Being named an SC Media finalist is a great reminder of how far the industry has come — and how much work still needs to be done. At Phosphorus, we didn’t set out just to enumerate vulnerabilities — we built technology that actually fixes them, whether that means patching devices, rotating passwords, or eliminating risk at scale. Vulnerability management is just one leg of that stool, and I’m incredibly proud to see our team’s innovation recognized.”

This year, all finalists are invited to the SC Awards Reception, where the 2026 winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at RSAC in San Francisco. Finalists will receive priority access to two reserved spots at the reception and will have the opportunity to record interviews with the CyberRisk TV production team onsite at RSAC 2026 to highlight their innovation and individual achievements.

Throughout the month, SC Media’s editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of each finalist on their website and across social media channels on LinkedIn and Twitter. A complete list of 2026 SC Awards finalists is available on SC Media here: https://www.scworld.com/sc-awards-finalists .

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus is the leading xIoT security and management platform that proactively manages the expanding IoT, OT, and IoMT attack surface. Designed to find and secure the rapidly growing, unknown, and unmanaged world of devices across the extended Internet of Things landscape, the Phosphorus platform provides unmatched security management for devices across every industry vertical — delivering high-fidelity discovery and risk assessment, proactive hardening and remediation, and continuous monitoring and management. With patented xIoT Intelligent Active Discovery and risk assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the most significant xIoT device and operational risks – including inaccurate asset inventory, default credentials, out-of-date and vulnerable firmware, risky configurations, banned and end-of-life devices, and expired or insecure certificates. To learn more, visit www.phosphorus.io or meet Phosphorus xIoT experts at select upcoming conferences.

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com .