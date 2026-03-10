Smart Grid Market to Reach $161.5 Billion, at a 16.9% CAGR by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Grid Market size is projected to reach USD 161.1 billion by 2029, from USD 73.8 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for smart grid is on the rise due to various factors. Expansion in industries like manufacturing, automotive, and construction contributes to increased adoption of smart grid because of their variable energy needs. Additionally, population growth leads to higher levels of energy requirement from increased energy consumption, thereby driving the need for smart grid. Financial uncertainties are also a driving factor, as companies seek protection against potential losses arising from unforeseen events.

Smart Grid Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2029

2022–2029 2024 Market Size: USD 73.8 billion

USD 73.8 billion 2029 Projected Market Size: USD 161.1 billion

CAGR (2024–2029): 16.9%

List of Key Players in Smart Grid Market:

General Electric (US),

ABB (Switzerland),

Siemens (Germany),

Schneider Electric (France),

Globema (Poland),

Trilliant Holdings (US),

Kamstrup (Denmark),

Tech Mahindra (India),

Oracle (US), Cisco (US),

Wipro (India),

Eaton (Ireland),

ENEL X (Italy),

Grid4C (US),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

Itron (US) among others…

Major trends in the smart grid market include technological advancements, integration of IoT and AI for real-time monitoring, and increasing focus on sustainability and efficient solutions. Governments across the world have imposed several supportive policies and mandates, focusing on implementing smart grids and spreading awareness about energy conservation. These regulations drive the adoption of smart grid technology for industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Transmission is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment based on application segment.

Based on application, the smart grid market has been segmented into generation,transmission, Distribution and consumption . The smart grid market's transmission segment is expanding at the fastest pace because it is in line with the changing energy landscape. An efficient automated transmission network can carry energy from bulk generation facilities to power distribution systems when required. Transmission of power from the generating station to the distribution system has appropriate communication interfaces with the effective participation of the system operator.

North America region holds the largest smart grid market share

North America comprises the largest growing region in the global smart grid market due to several reasons. The region continues to see the development of many renewable energy systems, especially solar and wind power with some governments coming up with incentives such as tax credits and increases in awareness of the impact of the environment. In general, the utilization of clean power has been gaining popularity and the United States is at the forefront of the procurement of smart grid solutions that will enable integration of clean power technologies into the grid. The technological progress of the smart grid is at the core of this growth with increased capabilities of energy distribution, efficient data collection, and real-time management of the grid system. Various industries’ electrification, as well as an increase in the use of electric vehicles (EVs), strongly affects the need for smart grids, which are needed to support the necessary charging infrastructure, in turn strengthening the need for smart grid development. To put it succinctly, smart grid solutions are rapidly on the rise because consumers and businesses across North America are gradually becoming environmentally conscious. Technological advancements including the increased ability to analyze large volumes of data to enhance future maintenance of smart grids are an essential factor of the smart grid performance as far as the delivery of energy is concerned. These include legal frameworks and supportive policies that encourage the use of clean energy and technology innovation that constitute a significant factor in the rapidly growing and evolving Smart grid market in North America. This has placed the region on the right side of the adoption and implementation of the smart grid to make a better future energy delivery system.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead the smart grid market due to rapid industrialization and construction activities, particularly in countries like India and China. This growth is driven by stringent environmental regulations, increasing awareness about energy optimization, and rising energy requirements. As these nations strive for sustainable development, the demand for smart grid escalates, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing market for such solutions.

Key Findings of the Study:

In February 2025, Cisco System, Inc. introduced a new family of Smart Switches, integrating networking and security into a compact solution. Powered by AMD Pensando DPUs, these switches simplify data center design and enhance efficiency. The Smart Switch with Cisco Hypershield secures AI data centers by embedding security into the network fabric. This innovation addresses the growing complexity of AI workloads by enabling automated and predictive operations.

introduced a new family of Smart Switches, integrating networking and security into a compact solution. Powered by AMD Pensando DPUs, these switches simplify data center design and enhance efficiency. The Smart Switch with Cisco Hypershield secures AI data centers by embedding security into the network fabric. This innovation addresses the growing complexity of AI workloads by enabling automated and predictive operations. In January 2025 ABB and Škoda Group, a leading European manufacturer of railway and public transport solutions, specializing in electric trains, trams, and trolleybuses, formed a groundbreaking partnership for railway electrification, starting with ABB supplying its Traction Battery Pro Series. These batteries, compact and lightweight, enhance vehicle performance and reduce maintenance. They will power Škoda’s new fleet of battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs) for Ceské dráhy, the Czech national railway. This move represents a significant step toward railway sustainability efforts, aiming to cut carbon emissions in rail transport. The order was booked in Q4 2024.

a leading European manufacturer of railway and public transport solutions, specializing in electric trains, trams, and trolleybuses, formed a groundbreaking partnership for railway electrification, starting with ABB supplying its Traction Battery Pro Series. These batteries, compact and lightweight, enhance vehicle performance and reduce maintenance. They will power Škoda’s new fleet of battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs) for Ceské dráhy, the Czech national railway. This move represents a significant step toward railway sustainability efforts, aiming to cut carbon emissions in rail transport. The order was booked in Q4 2024. In January 2025, Siemens was chosen as the technology partner for two major EV charging projects in Italy. Collaborating with Autolinee Toscane, Siemens is electrifying public transport and converting petrol stations into service hubs. This initiative accelerates sustainable mobility in the region. The partnership supports Italy’s EV infrastructure expansion.

was chosen as the technology partner for two major EV charging projects in Italy. Collaborating with Autolinee Toscane, Siemens is electrifying public transport and converting petrol stations into service hubs. This initiative accelerates sustainable mobility in the region. The partnership supports Italy’s EV infrastructure expansion. In December 2024, Honeywell International Inc. launched INNCOM Direct, an automated energy management system for mid-market hotels. The system enhances energy efficiency by optimizing HVAC usage in vacant rooms. This aligns with Honeywell’s focus on automation and the energy transition. With up to 30% of the US hotel rooms potentially vacant in 2024, INNCOM Direct helps reduce energy waste.

launched INNCOM Direct, an automated energy management system for mid-market hotels. The system enhances energy efficiency by optimizing HVAC usage in vacant rooms. This aligns with Honeywell’s focus on automation and the energy transition. With up to 30% of the US hotel rooms potentially vacant in 2024, INNCOM Direct helps reduce energy waste. In April 2024, GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business and Sonelgaz, Algeria's national electricity and gas company, are enhancing GE Algeria Turbines (GEAT) capabilities to deploy advanced grid solutions. This strategic agreement, facilitated by amending their joint venture, underscores a commitment to advancing Algeria's energy goals. It signifies a mutual drive toward sustainable energy development, local industrial capacity building, and fostering economic prosperity through technology innovation and collaboration.

