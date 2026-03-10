Industry Veteran Larry Grantham Joins G4 Capital Partners to Lead Capital Formation

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G4 Capital Partners (“G4”), a New York City - based real estate investment firm that in its two decade run has completed a notable $5.8 billion in transactions, today announces that industry veteran Larry Grantham has joined the firm. Grantham will lead its capital formation and West Coast expansion as Senior Managing Director, an appointment marking a significant milestone in G4’s growth trajectory as the firm enters its next phase of strategic expansion.

Grantham brings decades of experience in commercial real estate lending and investment management, having built longstanding relationships across institutional and high-net-worth capital partners globally. He has collaborated with pension systems, insurance companies, endowments, RIAs, and asset managers. Most recently, he served as Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager of Calmwater Capital, where – during his 15 year tenure – he oversaw $4 billion in commercial real estate credit investments. Prior to that, Grantham held senior investment roles at a Fortress credit joint venture and a large single-family office.

In his role at G4, Grantham will oversee new investor relationships, working closely with the firm’s partners on continued growth and diversification of G4’s investors. His expertise with both institutional and high-net-worth investors is poised to strengthen G4’s ability to expand its investor base and support new product development

Additionally, Grantham will be based in Los Angeles, where he will establish G4’s first West Coast office, extending the firm’s national footprint and enhancing its originations efforts. He will be joined by Andrea Tecson, a Director with over eight years of relevant experience, who will support Investor Relations initiatives.

“G4 is entering an exciting chapter,” said Grantham. “The firm has earned a reputation as a trusted lending partner across multiple market cycles. I was drawn to G4’s disciplined approach, entrepreneurial culture, and the opportunity to contribute to its continued growth.”

His appointment comes amid ongoing inefficiencies in broader financial markets, creating compelling opportunities for experienced private lenders. As traditional capital sources remain constrained, G4 sees a differentiated opportunity to deploy capital selectively with strong risk-adjusted returns.

Grantham joins G4 following several recent high-profile loan closings, including a $320 million construction facility on a 584-unit multi-family project in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and a $77 million acquisition facility for a condo development site in Manhattan for a Fortune 500 sponsor.

His arrival is the first of several planned hires designed to expand G4’s investment platform, operational infrastructure, and capital markets capabilities.

“Larry’s decision to join G4 represents a unique moment for our firm,” said Jason Behfarin, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of G4. “He is a seasoned credit investor and we appreciate his approach, judgment, and institutional perspective. His leadership significantly enhances our ability to scale thoughtfully, deepen relationships with institutional LPs, and continue building on the momentum we’ve established since we launched the G4 platform in 2005.”

Robyn Sorid, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of G4 adds, “Larry brings to G4 years of prior collaboration across numerous transactions, establishing a foundation of aligned investment philosophy and a shared commitment to disciplined execution.”

About G4 Capital Partners

G4 Capital Partners (“G4”) is a long-standing, New York-based real estate investment firm specializing in senior secured middle-market loan transactions. Co-founded in 2005, by Robyn Sorid, Jason Behfarin, and Louis Silverman, G4 has built an industry-leading reputation as a trusted partner in the Northeast and South Florida, with a core concentration in the New York City metropolitan area.

With an established history spanning over two decades, G4 has originated and funded 295 loans, resulting in a transaction volume in excess of $5.8 billion across every asset class. Employing a true cradle-to-grave approach, the firm finances the full spectrum of CRE transactions from acquisition and construction to repositioning and semi-stabilized loans.

Since 2021, G4 has experienced significant growth. Over the last five years, G4 has originated over $3.5 billion in loans with an average annual originations volume of more than $700 million. In tandem with the origination growth, the firm has broadened its capital-raising efforts, successfully launching G4 Capital Partners Fund V and Fund VI over the last five years.

G4 continues to strategically position the firm for expansion in both transaction volume and capital partnerships. https://www.g4capitalpartners.com/.

Press Inquiries

Media Contact

Hundred Stories PR

Carolina [at] hundredstoriespr.com