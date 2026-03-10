Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Tamika & Martin Neal Celebrate 4 Years & Lead the Way for Growth in Libertyville, IL

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In February of 2022, Tamika and Martin Neal opened the doors of the brand-new Minuteman Press franchise in Libertyville, IL. Four years since their grand opening, Tamika and Martin have successfully built their business from the ground up. How did they do it? In the following interview, Tamika and Martin share their journey to Minuteman Press, how they’ve grown the business, giving back to the community, and why this journey to entrepreneurship means so much to their family.





What does this four- year milestone mean to you?

“Reaching four years in business is a significant accomplishment for our family and our company. We opened our Minuteman Press center in Libertyville, Illinois, as a brand-new location in a highly competitive print market. Building a business from the ground up, in a community with no existing relationships, required resilience, consistency, and a clear vision for the type of company we wanted to build.

We also launched during the pandemic and welcomed a new baby during that same season of life. Balancing business ownership and parenthood during uncertain times stretched our capacity in unexpected ways. Those challenges ultimately strengthened both our leadership skills and our partnership. Growing steadily through those early obstacles reinforced our belief in discipline, faith, and hard work. We take pride in the reputation we have established and the loyal client base we have built over the past four years.”

How have you accomplished consistent growth since opening?

“Our growth has been intentional and strategic from the very beginning. We committed to focusing on three foundational pillars: exceptional customer service, high-quality production, and consistent visibility in the community. For example, every order is handled with careful attention to detail, clear communication, and proactive problem-solving. In the print industry, small details have a significant impact. File preparation, paper selection, color accuracy, and finishing options all influence the final result. By educating customers and guiding them through these decisions, we ensure that their materials are not only printed correctly but also positioned to function as effective marketing tools.

Marketing and networking have been key drivers of our expansion. Through our participation in the Internet Marketing Program, we’ve steadily increased our investment in step with revenue growth. Aligning marketing efforts with sales performance helps maintain momentum, strengthen brand visibility, and support sustained growth. A strong online presence also ensures that when businesses search for printing and direct mail services, our company stands out as a trusted local resource.

Beyond digital visibility, we remain active members of two BNI chapters and our local Chambers of Commerce. Regular networking events and scheduled one-to-one meetings allow us to strengthen relationships within the business community. We also execute targeted direct mail campaigns to businesses in specific industries. As printing professionals, we believe in demonstrating the power of print by integrating it strategically with digital marketing to create consistent brand exposure. In addition, we intentionally practice gratitude by including thank you cards with every order, sending holiday greetings, and recognizing top customers. Customer retention is just as important as acquisition, and genuine appreciation builds long-term loyalty.”

Specifically, what are the keys to your sales growth?

“Several key factors have contributed to our growth. We’ve stayed committed to producing consistent, high-quality work, supported by a disciplined networking approach that keeps us connected with local business leaders. Continued investment in both digital and print marketing has also helped us maintain strong visibility within the community.

These efforts work hand in hand with the customer experience we aim to deliver. Completing projects ahead of schedule, offering complimentary delivery, and keeping the ordering process streamlined all reinforce the reliability our clients expect. Our involvement in community organizations and sponsorships further strengthens brand recognition and trust.”

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“Before Minuteman Press, Martin served as a police officer, and Tamika worked in education before moving into real estate. Those roles taught us discipline, clear communication, and strong relationship-building skills, which now play a major part in how we operate and grow our business. In addition to our primary careers, we operate a real estate investment company focused on renovating properties in low-income neighborhoods. Our mission has been to provide quality housing and contribute positively to the communities we serve.”

What are the top reasons you chose Minuteman Press?

“We chose Minuteman Press because we were ready for a career transition and wanted to build something together after years of working opposite schedules. The opportunity to combine entrepreneurship with a structured support system was highly appealing. The comprehensive training program, experienced field representatives, and proven operational systems gave us confidence as first-time owners in the print industry. Our Field Representative, Tom Ganoe, has offered valuable guidance in both marketing strategy and production decisions. Our Regional VP, Steve Szymanski, provides practical operational insight that has helped us navigate challenges with clarity and confidence. Additionally, the strength of the established brand reputation, the approved vendor network, and access to predesigned marketing resources have allowed us to operate efficiently and strategically from the start.”

What has the training and support from Minuteman Press been like for you?

“The training and support have been reliable and well-structured. The FLEX software tutorials make it easy to find answers quickly and keep our operations running smoothly. In addition to the technical resources, having access to advisors who understand both print production and business management has helped shorten the learning curve. Altogether, the combination of technical guidance and practical business support has played an important role in our development and steady growth.”

How would you best describe your business community? How are you active?

“Libertyville has a very supportive business community where relationships truly matter. We stay active by participating in both our local and county Chambers of Commerce and by being members of BNI. Being part of these groups has helped us build meaningful relationships that extend well beyond quick introductions. These ongoing networking efforts strengthen trust and help us build genuine relationships with other local business owners. Strong relationships have been essential to our success, because clients naturally prefer to work with people they know, like and trust.”

What are your high-demand products, and how did you build your client base from first orders to repeat business?

“Digital printing and direct mail represent our highest demand services. We identified these areas by analyzing FLEX reports and studying consistent purchasing trends among clients. Rather than dividing attention equally across every product category, we focus marketing efforts on services that deliver the greatest demand and measurable value.

Collaboration and education are also central to our process. We guide clients on mailing formats, paper selection, and effective calls to action so that their printed materials produce meaningful results. Lastly, quality control remains a top priority. If an error occurs, we take full responsibility and resolve it promptly. That level of accountability fosters long-term trust and encourages repeat business.”

What are the biggest rewards of owning your business?

“One of the most meaningful professional rewards has been earning referrals from clients. When someone recommends our business, it reflects their confidence in our work and the way we operate. It’s also gratifying to see the materials we produce contribute to successful events and marketing efforts throughout the community. On a personal level, business ownership has strengthened our ability to work as a team and pushed us out of our comfort zones. We’ve learned to lean into our individual strengths—Martin leading operations and production, and Tamika focusing on marketing and community partnerships. This is when our business operates most effectively.”

What advice do you have for others?

“Keep your marketing simple and consistent. Commit fully to the Internet Marketing Program and approach networking with clear intention. Purchasing decisions are built on trust, so focus on building relationships before expecting results. Effective networking also requires structure—follow-up communication, an organized database, scheduled one-to-one meetings and a mindset centered on providing value. When relationships are built with consistency and purpose, long-term growth naturally follows.”

What is next for your business?

“We’ve outgrown our current space and are actively searching for a larger location. This expansion will strengthen our direct mail services and allow us to invest in additional mail-processing equipment to handle larger campaigns. The added space will also improve workflow, increase production efficiency, and create opportunities to introduce new services that align with our long-term vision.

As we grow operationally, we remain equally focused on expanding our community impact. We are committed to giving back and strengthening our support of nonprofit organizations in meaningful and sustainable ways. Our goal is to continue building a business that not only serves clients with excellence but also contributes positively to the Libertyville community.”

