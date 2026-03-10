Younan Wine Estates Bordeaux Vineyards Earn Global Acclaim as Château Zaya and La Croix Younan Receive Top International Wine Ratings

Los Angeles, CA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Younan Wine Estates proudly announces that its Bordeaux wines have received exceptional recognition from some of the world’s most respected wine critics, further strengthening the estate’s position as one of the most exciting modern producers in the Saint-Émilion region. Recent ratings from leading authorities including James Suckling, Antonio Galloni, Decanter, Tom Mullen, Jane Anson, and Peter Moser have placed the wines of Château Zaya, Château La Croix Younan, and Château Ascumbas among the most highly acclaimed releases associated with Bordeaux’s prestigious Saint-Émilion appellation.

The flagship estate, Château Zaya, has earned remarkable international distinction. The 2022 vintage received 97 points and “Best in Show” from Decanter, one of the most respected accolades in global wine criticism. Additional recognition includes 97 points from James Suckling for Zaya Excellence, 96–97 points from critic Tom Mullen, and multiple 95-point ratings across several vintages, confirming Château Zaya as one of the standout wines emerging from Saint-Émilion today.

Equally impressive is Château La Croix Younan, which has achieved strong and consistent praise from international critics. The 2022 vintage received 97 points from Tom Mullen, while Antonio Galloni and James Suckling have repeatedly awarded the estate ratings in the low-to-mid 90-point range, highlighting its structure, complexity, and elegance. This sustained recognition places La Croix Younan among the region’s most respected modern estates.

Completing the trio is Château Ascumbas, the newest jewel within the Younan Wine Estates portfolio. Early critical reception and industry attention indicate that Ascumbas is poised to become another exceptional contributor to the estate’s growing reputation in Bordeaux.

Together, these three vineyards—Château Zaya, Château La Croix Younan, and Château Ascumbas—represent a unified vision: producing wines that honor the historic terroir of Saint-Émilion while applying modern precision, patience, and uncompromising craftsmanship.

Beyond Bordeaux wines, Younan Wine Estates has also established itself as one of the most diversified luxury producers of wines and spirits in the world. In addition to its acclaimed Bordeaux wines, the company produces ultra-premium vodka, cognac, gin, and whiskey in France, expanding its presence across the global luxury beverage market.

Through this extraordinary range of products, Younan Wine Estates has built one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of wines and spirits produced by a single luxury house, offering an unmatched selection spanning Bordeaux wines, cognac from the historic Cognac region, premium vodka, artisanal gin, and fine whiskey.

“Our mission has always been to create products that represent the highest expression of craftsmanship,” said Zaya Younan, founder of Younan Wine Estates. “Whether it is Bordeaux wine, cognac, vodka, gin, or whiskey, every product we create is designed to reflect the same commitment to excellence, authenticity, and luxury.”

Today, the wines and spirits of Younan Wine Estates are served in renowned restaurants, luxury hotels, and Michelin-starred establishments around the world, reinforcing the company’s growing reputation as a global leader in luxury wine and spirits production.

About Younan Wine Estates

Younan Wine Estates is a Bordeaux-based luxury wine and spirits producer dedicated to crafting exceptional beverages rooted in tradition, innovation, and meticulous craftsmanship. The estate owns three vineyards in the Saint-Émilion region—Château Zaya, Château La Croix Younan, and Château Ascumbas—and produces a wide range of internationally acclaimed wines and spirits including vodka, cognac, gin, and whiskey in France. Through its expanding portfolio, Younan Wine Estates continues to redefine excellence in the global luxury beverage industry.

