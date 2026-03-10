East Coast Greenway Alliance Aims to Double Biking and Walking by 2030

DURHAM, North Carolina, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The East Coast Greenway Alliance has released a new Strategic Plan anchored by the bold and transformational goal of doubling biking and walking along its Maine-to-Florida route by 2030.



The East Coast Greenway currently hosts an estimated 50 million bike rides, runs and walks per year, making it the most visited park in America. Over the next five years, the Alliance aims to increase that total to 100 million visits, greatly enhancing the positive impact for the health, sustainability and the economy across 15 states and 450 communities.

In a recent letter unveiling the new plan, Executive Director Dennis Markatos-Soriano and Chair Regina Yan stated, “We are excited to see how this increase transforms the sense of connection with community and nature from Downeast Maine to the Florida Keys. It will take both super-users biking and walking even more per week and for us to inspire many new people to join us on the Greenway through a mix of programming and marketing of the hundreds of existing segments ready for their enjoyment.”

The Alliance’s new Strategic Plan responds to shifts in the economy, politics and culture. Over the past year, the Alliance gathered input from more than 400 members, partners, donors, volunteers and staff through surveys, focus groups and meetings, working alongside the strategic consulting team at moss+ross.

The three main goals of the plan are: develop the Greenway, promote the Greenway and transform the region.

The plan reflects today’s reality of reduced federal infrastructure investment and increased uncertainty. The Alliance is committed to advancing the Greenway by engaging federal stakeholders while strengthening leadership at the state and local levels and within philanthropy. This path forward honors the Alliance’s history and positions the organization for continued impact.



In addition to doubling biking and walking in the region, other aims include expanding the East Coast Greenway through more targeted project development and promoting the Greenway by highlighting its most accessible corridors, where the route is currently most developed and safe for an outstanding day, weekend or more on the trail.



To advance its goal of promoting the Greenway, the Alliance just launched a redesigned greenway.org earlier this year. The new website features a significantly enhanced online experience for both explorers and advocates. Vermilion Design + Digital, a Boulder, Colorado–based creative agency and certified B Corp, partnered with the Alliance to reimagine and strengthen its digital presence.

The site redesign was informed by the Alliance’s thorough strategic planning process, as well as in-depth planning sessions for staff and volunteer leadership led by Vermilion.



Highlights of the Alliance’s first major website redesign since 2017 include:

A new “Advancing the Greenway” section, showcasing the important work being done by Alliance staff and partners to complete the East Coast Greenway.

A streamlined “Explore the Greenway” section, featuring more user-friendly state pages, new regional hubs, trip-planning resources and itineraries for exploring the Greenway.

Updated state, regional and national maps designed by Alliance mapping partner GreenInfo Network.

A robust donation hub detailing the variety of ways Greenway explorers can become supporters for continued development of the East Coast Greenway.

About the East Coast Greenway Alliance:

Founded in 1991, the nonprofit East Coast Greenway Alliance is leading the development of a safe, welcoming walking and biking route that will stretch 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida. This nationally connected, locally rooted trail links 15 states and 450 communities, boosting local economies and helping people move in healthy, sustainable and joyful ways. The East Coast Greenway transforms daily mobility and outdoor recreation by fostering active transportation and strengthening connections to community and nature across the Eastern Seaboard.



Contact:

John Martin, East Coast Greenway Alliance

john@greenway.org, 1-919-797-0619

