Tunnel to Towers Foundation Unveils Launch Date, Key Stops for Steel Across America Tour

Staten Island, New York, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced the nationwide route for its Steel Across America tour – a historic coast-to-coast commemoration honoring those who sacrificed their lives on September 11, 2001. Featuring a steel beam recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center, the tour will travel across the country to unite communities in remembrance, reflection, and resolve – reaffirming the promise America made to Never Forget.

“This steel beam represents the best of who we are as a country,” said Frank Siller, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO. “As it travels from coast to coast, we hope this symbol brings communities together to remember the heroes we lost, honor the people still suffering from 9/11-related illnesses, support the families forever changed, and pay tribute to those who continue to protect and serve. Together, we must Never Forget.”

Steel Across America will officially launch on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, near Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan. Across more than 10,500 miles, the steel will make more than 35 stops in 21 states and Washington, D.C., visiting landmark locations, community gathering places, town squares, and major sporting events nationwide before culminating in its return to Ground Zero on September 11th on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

At the heart of Steel Across America is a powerful and historic tribute: a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center’s South Tower that will be carried from city to city as a lasting memorial. This sacred artifact will journey through communities and neighborhoods, inviting everyone to gather in shared remembrance, pay tribute to the heroes who answered the call on 9/11, and honor those who continue to serve our nation every day.

The steel exhibition will be accessible to the public via open exhibitions at national monuments, museums, and memorials across the country, including at the Flight 93 National Memorial (Stoystown, PA), the USS Alabama (Mobile, AL), the Space Center Houston (Houston, TX) and Mount Rushmore National Memorial (Keystone, SD). The tour will also visit Major League Baseball stadiums including LoanDepot Park (Miami, FL), T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA), and Busch Stadium (St. Louis, MO). The steel will also stop at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School (Sarasota FL), where President George W. Bush was visiting on 9/11 when he first learned about the attacks.

At public tour stops, visitors will be able to view the 9/11 steel up close, connect with individuals who lived through the tragic events, engage in meaningful educational experiences through the Foundation’s 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, and more. City stops are listed below, and additional details regarding public tour events will be announced at a later date.

Steel Across America is a tribute to a defining moment in American history. The steel, which was recovered by thousands of first responders who rushed to Ground Zero in the days following the attacks, stands as a symbol of sacrifice, resilience, and our unbreakable spirit that emerged from tragedy.

For the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, this journey is deeply personal. The steel is an everlasting reminder of the selfless courage and service of first responders, including New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life on September 11, 2001, along with so many other first responders. Their collective legacy continues to inspire a nation.

For the Steel Across America tour route and more information click here.

Public Steel Across America tour stops include:

Lower Manhattan, New York City

Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island, NY

LT Michael P. Murphy Museum, Long Island, NY

Flight 93 National Memorial, Stoystown , PA

Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, VA

Let Us Do Good Village, Land O’ Lakes, FL

Emma E. Booker Elementary School, Sarasota FL

* LoanDepot Park, Miami, FL

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, Mobile, AL

Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Space Center Houston, Houston, TX

The Long Center for the Performing Arts, Austin, TX

Texarkana U.S. Post Office & Federal Building, Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, TX Fort Worth Stockyards, Fort Worth, TX

Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial, Oklahoma City, OK

USS Arizona Memorial Gardens, Scottsdale, AZ

Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, Los Angeles, CA

* T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Utah State Capitol, Salt Lake City, UT

Mt. Rushmore National Memorial, Keystone, SD

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, Denver, CO

National WWI Museum & Memorial, Kansas City, MO

* Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Chicago Fire Department - Engine Co. 18, Chicago, IL

Indiana War Memorial & Museum, Indianapolis, IN

Cincinnati Fire Museum, Cincinnati, OH

United States Military Academy at West Point, West Point, NY

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial, Boston, MA

*Game Ticket Required

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, Tunnel to Towers carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Donate $11 a month and amplify your impact with a car or land donation. Visit T2T.org to learn more.

