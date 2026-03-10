UNICOM Engineering and GRC Launch Fully Integrated Immersion-Cooled AI Solutions to Simplify Evaluation, Deployment, and Industrial-Scale Adoption

CANTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering, a leading global provider of advanced compute and immersion-ready platform solutions specializing in system design, integration, and lifecycle deployment services, today announced an expanded collaboration with GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, to deliver complete, turnkey immersion-cooled solutions for AI, HPC, GPU as a Service, high-density compute, and Industrial Data Centers deployed on factory production lines, remote depots, and distributed warehouse environments.

These integrated offerings combine UNICOM Engineering’s immersion-optimized platforms with GRC’s patented single-phase immersion cooling systems to deliver fully validated, production-ready solutions that remove the complexity of multi-vendor integration and dramatically simplify customer evaluation and deployment.

The collaboration also extends immersion cooling to edge environments such as telecom, retail chains, healthcare, and other distributed locations where small communications closets struggle to support AI‑driven applications like video analytics. With compact, water-free immersion systems like GRC’s ICEraQ® Nano, paired with UNICOM Engineering’s immersion‑ready ITE, customers can deploy reliable, high‑performance edge compute that is protected, efficient, and resilient, even in harsh, infrastructure- and space‑constrained settings.

“Together with GRC, we’ve created a solutions approach that removes the friction customers typically face when evaluating or deploying immersion cooling,” said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. “Whether customers are standing up a GPU as a Service environment, deploying dense compute at scale, or operating Industrial Data Centers across factory floors and remote depots, our joint solutions arrive fully integrated, fully tested, and purpose-built for immersion. This dramatically accelerates their ability to adopt and deploy AI infrastructure anywhere.”

GRC’s single-phase immersion cooling technology eliminates traditional cooling components—such as chillers, CRACs, and air handlers—while enabling dense, efficient deployment in space-constrained or industrial settings. Combined with UNICOM Engineering’s immersion-ready platforms, global manufacturing capabilities, and lifecycle services, the partnership provides a seamless, scalable path for organizations to deploy AI, HPC, and high-density compute across both traditional data centers and ruggedized operational environments.

“Our collaboration with UNICOM Engineering expands access to immersion-cooled architectures by providing a complete, turnkey solution,” said Peter Poulin, CEO of GRC. “Customers gain a fully engineered, tested, and supported system with integrated cooling to help them accelerate AI initiatives with confidence.”

UNICOM Engineering and GRC will further align co-marketing, co-selling, and co-development initiatives designed to support next-generation workloads across AI, GPUaaS, industrial automation, research, defense, energy, telecom, and distributed edge environments. These efforts build on four years of collaborative testing and validation efforts, which will now include deploying GRC’s water-free ICEraQ Nano immersion cooling system in UNICOM Engineering’s Plano, Texas lab and manufacturing center.

For more Information about turnkey immersion cooling solutions from GRC and UNICOM Engineering, please go to https://go.unicomengineering.com/GRC .

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and lifecycle deployment services for solution providers, OEMs, and organizations across the global data center, storage, security and surveillance, communications, and video markets. Built on deep solution design expertise, advanced integration capabilities, and proven global deployment processes, we help customers accelerate time-to-market, reduce ownership costs, and improve operational efficiency. As an OCP Bronze Member, UNICOM Engineering supports the industry’s transition toward open, efficient, and sustainable data center technologies. With expanded capabilities spanning air-cooled, liquid-cooled, and immersion-cooled infrastructure, we deliver validated, high-performance solutions engineered for longevity and backed by comprehensive lifecycle management services. Learn more at www.unicomengineering.com .

About GRC

Since its founding in 2009, GRC has pioneered and led the immersion cooling industry. The company’s patented technology enables its customers to reduce operating costs and achieve higher compute performance than alternative cooling systems. The systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. GRC solutions have been deployed in 24 countries and are ideal for next-generations compute needs on the Edge, HPC, AI, and Telecommunication applications. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Ryan

Vice President of Marketing

UNICOM Engineering

lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com