Livvy Dunne Explains Why Fanatics Sportsbook Is 10X More Rewarding This Tournament

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Sportsbook, the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is bringing the madness to March with a bold new tournament campaign starring Livvy Dunne, but this time, there's not just one of her – there are ten, one for every reason Fanatics Sportsbook is 10X more rewarding this tournament. The campaign lands during one of the most electric moments in basketball and focuses on what resonates most with fans: generosity, meaningful rewards, and timely offers when excitement is highest.

At the center of the campaign is a new installment of Fanatics Sportsbook’s popular “Explained By” series, building on Dunne’s football-season debut for the brand and expanding the franchise to basketball’s biggest stage. Set on a basketball court, the spot opens with Dunne talking straight to camera before multiplying into ten versions of herself, playing, shooting, debating picks, and filling the stands, visually bringing the campaign’s core message to life in an unexpected, cinematic way.

WATCH: “ Explained By Livvy Dunne : Tournament Rewards”





“Livvy brings the energy of the Tournament: confident, competitive, and deeply connected to the next generation of fans,” said Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “As a challenger brand, Fanatics Sportsbook is rewriting the category playbook by showing up in the biggest moments with a fresh point of view combined with industry-leading generosity. This campaign is about making the tournament more rewarding and culturally relevant in a way only Fanatics Sportsbook can.”

Throughout the spot, Dunne introduces Fanatics Sportsbook’s 10x-more-rewarding tournament offer, including 10 profit boosts every game day, a new-customer incentive of up to $1,000 in bet matches and FanCash during the first 10 days, all culminating in the brand’s signature message: Winning Hits Different HereTM.

A former college athlete, cultural powerhouse, and proud member of the Fanatics family, Dunne is a natural fit to lead the brand’s Tournament moment. This campaign reinforces Fanatics Sportsbook’s long-term commitment to partnering with personalities who authentically connect with fans and show up in unexpected ways.

Beyond the ad, the campaign will roll out across a high-impact, multi-channel ecosystem, including:

Social-first content featuring Livvy Dunne

10x Profit Boosts every single tournament game day

High-impact out-of-home placements in key markets

$100,000 in FanCash giveaways throughout the tournament

FanCash Pickup activations, including a feature with Joakim Noah

Strategic gifting and surprise-and-delight moments for fans

The campaign will run throughout the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments across TV, online video, social, digital, out-of-home, and influencer activations, continuing Fanatics Sportsbook’s momentum as a brand that delivers a premium, fan-first experience that goes way beyond the bet.

