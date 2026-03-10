Clare Market Investments Expands Wealth Management Platform with Addition of Cherrise Cederqvist

DALLAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clare Market Investments, LLC, a Dallas-based registered investment advisor, today announced that Cherrise Cederqvist has joined the firm as a Financial Planning Associate.

In this role, Cederqvist will support Clare Market’s expanding wealth management platform and work closely with the firm’s advisory team to deliver integrated financial planning and investment guidance to clients and their families.

The hire reflects Clare Market’s continued investment in building out its integrated wealth management and financial planning capabilities.

Cederqvist brings experience across both institutional asset management and wealth management organizations, having held roles at PGIM, Principal Financial Group, and UBS. Her background includes supporting strategic initiatives and collaborating with senior leadership on investment and operational projects across both large institutions and entrepreneurial environments.

She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and is currently pursuing the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation.

“Clare Market has built a reputation for thoughtful investing and a truly client-focused culture,” said Cederqvist. “I’m excited to join a firm that values independent thinking and is committed to helping clients make informed financial decisions over the long term.”

“Clare Market continues to evolve as an independent wealth management platform as we expand the depth of services we provide to clients,” said Keith Rhodus, founder and managing member of Clare Market Investments.

“Cherrise brings a strong institutional background and a thoughtful approach to problem-solving, and we’re excited to welcome her to the Clare Market team as we continue building a disciplined, client-focused wealth management platform for the families we serve.”

Clients and partners can continue to reach the firm online at claremarket.com or by phone at (866) 659-1019.

About Clare Market Investments

Clare Market Investments is a Dallas-based registered investment advisor offering investment management, wealth planning, and family office services.

With a focus on fiduciary responsibility, transparency, and long-term strategy, Clare Market partners with individuals and families to help preserve and grow wealth across generations.