Crosseal (Omrix Biopharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crosseal Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Crosseal Market Global Report 2026 is a comprehensive source of information for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to evaluate the expanding crosseal market. With a focus on robust market growth, this report provides insights into the trends shaping the future of the market over the next decade and beyond.

The Crosseal market has experienced a significant growth trajectory, driven by various factors. In the historic period, growth was propelled by clinical validation of fibrin sealants, increased surgical procedures, and demand for improved bleeding control. The adoption of advanced hemostatic agents in hospitals and regulatory approvals also played a vital role in market expansion.

Looking ahead, growth is anticipated to continue due to an uptick in orthopedic and cardiac surgeries, alongside the expansion of outpatient surgical centers. The rising preference for biologic sealants and technological advancements in tissue adhesives are further fueling this growth, especially as the aging population increases the demand for surgeries. Trends such as the increased use of fibrin sealants, the focus on surgical hemostasis, expansion of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and improved outcomes in complex surgical interventions are expected to dominate the forecast period.

The rising number of injuries is another critical driver for the Crosseal market. Urbanization, road traffic, unsafe work environments, lifestyle changes, violence, and natural disasters have all contributed to this increase. Notably, in 2025, Transport Canada reported a 1.7% increase in motor vehicle fatalities compared to the previous year. Crosseal provides advanced tissue-sealing solutions that promote rapid hemostasis, reduce surgical complications, and facilitate faster recovery, addressing these acute needs.

Moreover, increased healthcare spending, driven by an aging population, chronic disease prevalence, and technology advancements, supports market growth. The Office for National Statistics noted a notable 5.6% increase in healthcare spending in the UK between 2022 and 2023. This investment underscores the necessity for effective hemostatic agents like Crosseal.

The adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) has surged, bolstering the Crosseal market. These procedures offer quicker recovery and less pain. In 2023, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons recorded an increase in cosmetic minimally invasive procedures to 25.4 million, indicating a strong industry trend. Crosseal helps ensure efficient hemostasis in these procedures, minimizing bleeding risks and promoting faster healing.

Leading companies in the Crosseal market include Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025. However, Asia Pacific is poised to become the fastest-growing region. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Tariffs have moderately affected the Crosseal market by increasing costs associated with plasma-derived components and sterile manufacturing. While these tariffs have pressured advanced product costs, they have also encouraged regional production of biologic sealants, enhancing long-term supply security.

The Crosseal market research report provides comprehensive insights into industry statistics, market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends. It offers a thorough analysis of the industry's current and future scenarios. The Crosseal market encompasses sales of tissue sealants and biological glues, valued at factory gate prices, including associated services. Market values represent revenues from goods and services sales within specified markets and regions.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with coverage spanning 16 geographies, offering insights for formulating regional and country-specific strategies.

Evaluate the impact of critical macro factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, and regulatory environments, on market dynamics.

Identify key growth segments for potential investment and leverage forecast data to outperform competitors by understanding the driving forces and trends.

Gain detailed insights through end-user analysis to better understand customer needs and preferences.

Benchmark against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength for strategic advantage.

Assess market potential with Total Addressable Market (TAM) metrics and market attractiveness scoring.

Access reliable, high-quality data for internal and external presentations, and utilize updated data delivered in Excel dashboard format for easy analysis.

Market Description:

Market characteristics, size, segmentation, growth, and total addressable market (TAM).

Competitive landscape analysis, market shares, and leading companies' strategic matrix evaluations.

Supply chain overview, highlighting key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis.

Emerging trends like digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI, and how they reshape business strategies.

Regulatory landscapes, investment flows, and economic incentives influencing market trends and innovations.

Scope of the Report:

Product Type: Fibrin Sealants, Synthetic Sealants, Hemostatic Agents.

Type Of Surgery: Orthopedic, Cardiac, General, Liver, and Gynecological Surgeries.

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Surgical Supply Distributors, Outpatient Surgery Centers.

Geographies: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Frame: Five years historical data and ten years forecast.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3u66v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.