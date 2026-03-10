Corifact (CSL Behring) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corifact Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Corifact market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several factors. Historical growth can be largely attributed to increased recognition of fibrinogen deficiency, advancements in trauma care, and improved surgical bleeding management protocols. The approval of plasma-derived therapies, coupled with hospital adoption of refined processes, has further supported this growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand further, buoyed by the rising frequency of emergency surgeries and the needs of an aging population. The expansion of trauma centers, improved coagulation diagnostics, and a heightened demand for rapid hemostatic agents are pivotal drivers. Among emerging trends, there's an increased utilization of fibrinogen concentrates, with a strong focus on rapid bleeding control and the expansive role of hospital-based hemostasis management, particularly in liver disease treatments.

The prevalence of bleeding disorders is expected to fuel the Corifact market's growth significantly. Enhanced diagnostic methodologies, increased awareness, advances in genetic testing, and lifestyle changes have all contributed to this upward trend. Corifact plays a crucial role by replacing the missing clotting factor in patients with factor XIII deficiency, thereby reducing excessive bleeding. For instance, the UKHCDO report in December 2023 documented significant statistics on individuals affected by haemophilia, emphasizing the growing demand for effective treatments like Corifact.

Surgical procedures are another major growth pillar for the Corifact market. The aging global population necessitates more frequent surgeries, further amplified by advancements in minimally invasive technologies. Corifact is integral in these surgical interventions, particularly in managing congenital factor XIII deficiency. Reports from June 2024 by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons highlighted a considerable increase in minimally invasive procedures, reflecting the growing reliance on Corifact during surgeries.

Biological products are seeing a surge in demand, further propelling the Corifact market. These complex pharmaceuticals, derived from living organisms, are increasingly favored due to their environmental benefits and effectiveness compared to synthetic alternatives. Corifact enhances these biological products, ensuring their optimal performance and extended shelf life. Regulatory changes aimed at reducing development and compliance costs are expected to bolster market revenues, as indicated by a 2025 report from the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

Major players like CSL Behring dominate the Corifact landscape, with North America as the leading region, and Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth. Tariffs have impacted market dynamics, notably increasing costs in plasma fractionation and distribution, but simultaneously supporting domestic plasma processing and improving supply reliability.

The Corifact market report provides comprehensive insights, covering global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, segments, and emerging trends, ensuring stakeholders have the tools necessary to thrive in this evolving market landscape. Corifact remains a pivotal product, addressing critical needs in bleeding management through a variety of applications and distribution channels.

Report Scope:

Product: Human-Derived Factor XIII; Recombinant Factor XII

Therapeutic Applications: Routine Prophylactic Treatment; Peri-Operative Management

Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies; Specialty Pharmacies; Outpatient Clinics

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Includes ratios of market size/growth to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Increased Use of Fibrinogen Concentrates

Focus on Rapid Bleeding Control

Expansion of Trauma and Surgical Care

Hospital Based Hemostasis Management

Rising Adoption in Liver Disease Treatment

