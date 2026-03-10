Experts at Park Mental Health Announce New Therapeutic Approach: Highlighting the Role of Community Support in Recovery

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It can be a difficult task to support an individual struggling with mental illness when you don’t understand it. Mental health is complicated and non-linear with unpredictable symptoms that can be frightening and challenging to manage. But new discoveries and approaches are being found at Park Mental Health which can have big implications for the future of mental health.

Depression, anxiety and trauma can often cause individuals to withdraw from others, deterring them from seeking help or maintaining progress during recovery.

And while therapy, medication and clinical care are essential components of mental health treatment, one natural remedy is often overlooked: Human connection.

“Isolation is a common experience for people struggling with their mental health,” said Park Mental Health Program Director Mikayla Weathers.

Negative past experiences, trust issues, or just the lingering stigma surrounding mental health can create barriers for those wanting to open up. At Park Mental Health, group therapy, including peer support become key factors in successful treatment.

“Building meaningful relationships and a sense of community are powerful factors in recovery. Repairing lost connections or building new ones can help counteract those patterns and significantly support long-term emotional wellness.”

While reconnecting with others may feel intimidating at first for many people entering treatment, clinicians at Park Mental Health work with patients to gradually rebuild those connections in a safe and supportive environment.

In fact, strong social support networks are consistently associated with improved mental health outcomes and reduced risk of relapse, according to research.

It allows individuals to share their stories, learn from others, develop empathy and a sense of understanding. Over time, the interactions help rebuild confidence and strengthen communication.

“Group settings can be especially powerful,” Weathers said. “Hearing another person describe an experience similar to their own creates a shared understanding and bond.”

Likewise, loved ones who educate themselves can offer encouragement from a place of compassion and contribute to a more stable support system. Even simple actions like checking in regularly, listening without judgment and acknowledging progress can make a meaningful difference.

Community support reminds individuals that they are not alone and more importantly, that others care about their wellbeing. Supportive relationships provide more than just companionship, they offer emotional encouragement, accountability , and a sense of belonging that helps individuals stay engaged in their treatment journey.

In addition to personal relationships, community involvement such as volunteering, participating in support groups, or joining social activities can help individuals rediscover a sense of purpose and belonging in and outside of treatment.

“Connection is a fundamental, human need,” Weathers said. “When we feel supported and understood, it becomes a game changer with what we can achieve.”

Park Mental Health Treatment of San Diego provides top-quality, compassionate, and evidence-based primary mental health treatment for mood disorders (anxiety, depression, bi-polar), thought disorders (schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder), and co-occurring disorders.

