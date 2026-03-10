Shoreline Recovery Center Experts Announce New Therapeutic Approach In Addiction Recovery

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The disease of addiction has a domino effect – deeply impacting all relationships associated with the individual suffering in its grasp. The experts at Shoreline Recovery Center have announced new discoveries and approaches in addiction and its recovery. Understanding addiction and its effects are at the forefront of these discoveries.

Addiction leads individuals down a path of broken promises, financial ruin and secrecy. Anxiety and resentment builds, creating insecurity, fear and instability. Over time, communication becomes divisive, leaving everyone feeling disconnected.

Addiction recovery isn’t just about sobriety. Restoring trust, rebuilding safety and creating healthier patterns for the future are all part of the journey, offering an opportunity to begin repairing that damage.

“In recovery, while some relationships fall away, others need to be rebuilt from scratch,” said Shoreline Recovery Center Clinical Director Mike Gallagher. “It can be isolating at first, especially if your social circle was tied to your addiction.”

At Shoreline Recovery Center, compassionate staff help facilitate the relationships between clients and loved ones in a supportive setting to create an authentic, healthy connection. Aftercare programs and resources are also offered as part of ongoing rehab services, where through learned coping skills, new relationships are developed and old ones, repaired.

A common concern seen in addiction is the issue of enabling by parents, friends, coworkers and significant others. This action blurs the line between love and codependency, making it difficult for families and partners to recognize when support becomes detrimental to their well-being.

“Behaviors like covering up consequences, providing financial support without accountability, or minimizing the severity of substance use – these are exactly these patterns that can unintentionally prolong addiction,” Gallagher said.

Healthy support involves setting clear boundaries, encouraging professional treatment, and allowing natural consequences to occur while maintaining compassion. By helping families understand the difference between love and codependency , a healthier relationship emerges that doesn’t undermine long-term recovery.

Establishing healthy boundaries, coping skills, firm accountability, clear communication and emotional regulation, are all aspects to resetting a solid foundation to work from.

Sometimes, while behavior is recognized and being addressed, it can lead to guilt and shame for individuals in addiction recovery who are already dealing with low self-worth.

True healing begins when individuals learn to rebuild a compassionate relationship with themselves. This is where practicing self-love and reconciliation come in.

“Making amends helps heal everyone involved,” said Shoreline Recovery Center Therapist Max Kubota. “Sincere apologies, taking accountability and making progress toward rebuilding trust are all positive ways to move forward.”

Through a combination of therapy, medication and a structured recovery program , relationship foundations can be mended and individuals can begin to replace self-criticism with self-awareness and destructive behaviors with intentional choices.

“Rediscovering self-worth and rebuilding identity is an important component of lasting sobriety and being able to rebuild old relationships and create healthy new ones is part of the long-term recovery process,” Kubota said.

