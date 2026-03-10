Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for March 11th & 12th

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum, taking place March 11–12, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

Investors are encouraged to pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Participation is free, and attendees may watch live company presentations and schedule one-on-one meetings with management teams.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here

“We are delighted to highlight today’s innovators from the Life Science sector,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform and unique opportunity for these companies to engage to a broader investor base and communicate their strategies.”

March 11th



March 12th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com