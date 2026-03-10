British Swim School Marks 45 Years of Leadership in Water Safety, Expands Mission with “Every Age. Every Stage.”

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With March Break around the corner and families preparing for travel and time around the water, safety is top of mind. Yet drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death among children, and millions of adults admit they never learned to swim. British Swim School, a leader in survival-first swim education, is marking 45 years by expanding its mission with “Every Age. Every Stage.” — reinforcing that water competency is not just a childhood milestone, but a lifelong necessity.

“Every Age. Every Stage.” reflects more than an anniversary milestone. It represents an intentional expansion of the brand’s commitment to serving swimmers throughout their entire lives. From infants experiencing their first introduction to water, to adults overcoming lifelong fear, to seniors seeking low-impact activity and individuals with special abilities benefiting from adaptive instruction, British Swim School is reinforcing a simple belief: access to water safety education should be inclusive, ongoing, and available at every phase of life.

“Celebrating 45 years is an important moment for British Swim School,” said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. “‘Every Age. Every Stage.’ speaks to our belief that it’s never too early or too late to build confidence in and around the water. Water safety isn’t just a childhood milestone — it’s a life skill that supports individuals and families at every phase of life.”

Jump On In Campaign: A National Call to Water Confidence

To bring its mission to life nationwide, British Swim School is launching its Jump On In campaign this March — a national call to action encouraging families and communities across Canada to prioritize water safety together. The campaign invites the public to Jump On In…to survival skills, to new beginnings, and to lifelong swim confidence. Through coordinated digital activations, community engagement, and the release of “Jump In Jams,” a curated family-friendly playlist celebrating the joy of getting in the water, the initiative aims to inspire awareness, access, and action.

British Swim School’s Growth and Momentum in Canada

British Swim School opened its first Canadian location in 2017 in Mississauga, Ontario bringing its survival-first approach to swim education to families across the country. Since then, the brand has grown steadily, supported by a growing focus on water safety and increased demand for high-quality swim lessons.

Today, British Swim School is supported by 24 Canadian franchise owners operating 75 open pool locations nationwide, with seven additional territories currently available for purchase. This continued growth reflects the trust families place in the swim school and the interest from entrepreneurs who are drawn to a business rooted in purpose and community impact. As the brand continues to expand across Canada, British Swim School remains focused on responsible growth — advancing water safety education while strengthening its impact within local communities.

What Sets British Swim School Apart

British Swim School’s curriculum is rooted in a survival-first philosophy, prioritizing water competency and essential life-saving skills that can make a meaningful difference in emergency situations. Programs are designed to support a wide range of swimmers, including beginners, adults learning to swim later in life, and individuals with special abilities.

Lessons are offered year-round in warm, indoor pools, creating a consistent and welcoming environment for swimmers and their families. With highly trained instructors and small class sizes, each swimmer receives personalized attention. Lessons are available through a flexible, ongoing enrollment model that allows families to start at any time and progress at a pace that works for them.

Programs range from infant water acclimation to advanced stroke refinement, ensuring swimmers of all ages and abilities build skills progressively and confidently.

About British Swim School

British Swim School is North America's most established swim school franchise, with more than 45 years of experience delivering expert-led swim education. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to be safer and more confident in and around the water — at every age and every stage — British Swim School offers swim lessons for babies, children, young adults, adults, and those with special abilities.

The British Swim School program is built on a survival-first approach, focusing on water competency and essential life-saving skills before progressing to stroke development and long-term confidence. This proven methodology gives families peace of mind while equipping swimmers with skills that support lifelong safety.

As a purpose-driven franchise, British Swim School also provides entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a meaningful business rooted in safety, community impact, and a proven, scalable operating model.

Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School operates more than 550 locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.britishswimschool.com .

