Validic Announces Integration with Salesforce Health Cloud to Advance Connected Care and Value-Based Engagement

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validic, the enterprise standard for personal health data, today announced a new integration with Salesforce Health Cloud at the HIMSS Conference in Las Vegas. The integration enables healthcare organizations to incorporate remote patient monitoring (RPM) and wearable data into a unified, HIPAA-ready patient engagement platform.

As organizations expand value-based care and manage complex populations, fragmented data across devices, EHRs, and engagement systems creates care gaps and operational inefficiencies. The Validic and Salesforce Health Cloud integration eliminates these silos by delivering connected device data directly into Health Cloud’s 360-degree patient view, enabling proactive, coordinated care at scale.

“Connected care only works when data flows seamlessly into the systems where engagement and care coordination happen,” said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic. “By integrating our RPM and connected device infrastructure with Salesforce Health Cloud, we help organizations turn real-time data into action, improving prioritization, reducing risk, and personalizing care.”

Powering a Unified, Actionable Patient View

Health systems, payers, life sciences, and value-based organizations—including specialty kidney care providers—benefit from the integration by unifying remote monitoring data, AI-driven risk insights, and care coordination workflows to proactively manage high-risk populations across home, virtual, and in-person settings.

Through the integration, Validic enhances Salesforce Health Cloud with:

Seamless ingestion of RPM and wearable data into the patient record





A unified timeline combining EHR, device, and engagement data





AI-driven risk identification to support personalized care plans





Automated workflows triggered by remote monitoring insights





Scalable infrastructure for chronic disease and specialty care programs



The result is a streamlined connected care model that reduces administrative burden while improving collaboration across patients, providers, and payers.

About Validic

Validic is a healthcare technology company that simplifies connected care data integration for health systems, life sciences organizations, and payers. Through scalable infrastructure and deep integrations with leading healthcare platforms, Validic enables clinically actionable remote patient monitoring and connected device programs that improve outcomes and operational efficiency.

Connect with Validic at HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas to learn more.