Smith+Nephew launches next-generation ALLEVYN™ COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing - designed for high performance in wound management and pressure injury prevention

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, recently announced the launch of ALLEVYN♢ COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing, featuring proprietary technologies and performance backed by a portfolio of strong scientific data and clinical evidence.

ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing has a unique five-layer construction with distinct mode of action technologies targeted towards both wound management and pressure injury prevention. Minimising leakage1-4 and disruption by fewer dressing changes5-7, and protecting vulnerable skin8-10 are essential to achieving this goal.

Global estimates suggest that up to one in 50 adults are affected by chronic wounds in their lifetime, facing delayed healing and complications that impact daily life11. Studies report up to one in 10 hospitalised patients are affected by pressure injuries12, with hospital-acquired pressure injuries associated with an average of 9.5 additional days of hospital stay13. Pressure injuries and chronic wounds continue to place a significant burden on the broader healthcare system.

Rohit Kashyap, President of Advanced Wound Management at Smith+Nephew, said “ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE is a true next-generation dressing that reflects our continued commitment to wound care innovation, delivering meaningful benefit where it matters most. Every dressing is designed for strong performance in both wound treatment and pressure injury prevention, helping patients get back to what they love, whilst reducing the costly and complex clinical burden.”

ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing’s proprietary technologies have advanced capabilities that are designed to help clinicians care with confidence. The dressing was developed to address the needs of both wound management and pressure injury prevention, informed by collaboration with healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.

It is proven to lock in significantly more exudate than other foam dressings14* while keeping over 99% of bacteria away from the wound bed15†. This minimises leakage16*, enables longer wear times17,18‡ for undisturbed healing, and has potential to release over 10% of valuable nursing time19§.

Unbonded sliding layers within the dressing absorb up to 93% of mechanical energy20†, helping to reduce the risk of pressure injury by over 65%21-23¶.

Amit Gefen, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Tel Aviv University, Israel, explains how ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing’s advanced biomechanical performance was intentionally designed to benefit patients.

“ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing’s unbonded multilayer structure delivers a distinct mode of action that helps dissipate shear forces before they reach the skin and underlying soft tissues. This pioneering technology protects soft tissue and minimises the risk of developing a pressure injury.”24,25#

ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing is available in five different shapes and a variety of sizes to meet a diverse range of wound care needs. Initially available in the US, the dressing will be launching in many European and other international markets in 2026 as we continue to support patients’ unique needs, and shape what’s possible in wound care.

To learn more about ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing, please click here.

* As demonstrated in-vitro; p<0.001

† Tested in-vitro

‡ ALLEVYN 5-layer dressings; compared to previous foam dressings

§ The data set used to create the 3.5 billion hour model revealed that globally, 4,011,188,929 hours is spent on dressing changes in the community per year, ALLEVYN 5-layer dressings as part of a shared wound care approach have the potential to release 10.8% (433,208,404) of these hours.

¶ ALLEVYN 5-layer dressings; reduction of per-patient cost of 37-69%; compared with using standard preventive care alone; n=359

# As demonstrated in Finite Element Modelling (FEM) model of the heel.

References

