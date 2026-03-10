[Latest] Global Cell Freezing Media Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.90 Billion by 2035 at a 8.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cell Freezing Media Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (DMSO, Glycerol, Others), By Type (Slow Freezing, Vitrification), By Cell Culture Type (2D Cell Culture, Suspension Cell Culture, 3D Cell Culture, Others), By Application (Stem Cells, Cancer Cell Lines, Reproductive Cells, Bioproduction Cell Lines, Primary Cells, Others), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Biobanks, IVF Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Cell Freezing Media Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.24 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.35 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.90 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.9% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Cell Freezing Media Market Revenue and Trends

Custom-made liquid, or cell freezing media, is a key factor in ultra-low temperature freezing of cells in cryopreservation, which basically involves storage at −80°C or −196°C in liquid nitrogen. The major role of this liquid is to save living cells from the negative effects of ice crystal formation, osmotic stress, and rapid temperature changes during the freezing-thawing process.

The main ingredients of the media are cryoprotectants like dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) or glycerol, and they are mixed with buffers, salts, and serum or serum-free supplements in a certain way to keep the cells healthy and viable. Serum-free, chemically defined, and DMSO-reduced or DMSO-free formulations are the technological advancements that are making the adoption faster and supporting the market growth in the long run. Moreover, the automation and scalability of cell processing workflows are also contributing to the same.

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Cell Freezing Media market?

The cell freezing media market is primarily driven by the augmented investment in biopharmaceutical and life-science research, as the funding that is growing directly speeds up cell-based research, drug discovery, and development of advanced therapies. Governments, private investors, and pharmaceutical companies are investing a lot of money into biotech R&D, translational research, and precision medicine, resulting in a higher number of cell lines, primary and stem cells as well as engineered cells that need to be refrigerated for either short or long durations. This research activity increase creates the need for the reliable, reproducible, and standardized cryopreservation solutions that would enable maintaining the viability and functionality of cells across experiments and development stages. When research programs are expanded and trial and commercial phases are approached, then the demand for cell freezing media that is ready-to-use, high-performance, and compliant with regulations grows, thereby sustaining market expansion.

Moreover, the cell freezing media market is being significantly influenced by the growing regulatory insistence to provide standardization as the regulatory authorities are pushing for more and more consistent quality, safety, and traceability in the products intended for research, biobanking, and clinical applications. The regulatory bodies today are laying stress on the use of validated, reproducible, and well-documented cryopreservation methods, particularly in the case of cell and gene therapies that are transferred from laboratory research to clinical and commercial stages. This has led laboratories, biobanks, and biopharmaceutical companies to turn their backs on variable and homemade freezing formulations, and they have moved to the use of commercially manufactured and standardized cell freezing media that meet GMP and quality-control requirements. The necessity for compliance to get regulatory approvals and to perform clinical trials has resulted in a surging demand for ready-to-use freezing media that are standardized, thereby supporting the market growth and wider adoption of such media over the coming years.

Segment Insight

By Application

The stem cell segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025. The basic functions of regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapies, and innovative biomedical research are the main factors that determine the expansion of the market. The peculiar characteristic of stem cells to reproduce themselves and evolve into diverse cell types is the reason they are considered a central part of the battle against degenerative diseases, personalized medicine, and tissue engineering applications.

By End Use

The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment dominates the market over the projected period. Biopharmaceuticals have been experiencing continuous growth, and this has also been reflected in the product portfolios of the leading pharmaceutical companies, thus the Segment growth has been attributed to these factors, among others. The cell preservation medium’s protection and preservation at the optimum level, along with its cost-effectiveness compared to the traditional freezing techniques, have been the factors driving the adoption of the medium.

Regional Insights

The cell freezing media market has been dominated by North America. The advanced healthcare infrastructure, developed economies, major players, and existing supply chains are all contributing factors to the market. Besides, the high disease incidence and aging population have created a competition among biopharmaceutical companies to produce top-notch and effective treatments.

Besides, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of growth in the cell freezing media market. The high demand in this area is a consequence of low labor and operating costs plus a government that is willing to help. It has become a major site for the manufacture of biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies (MAbs). The MAbs process involves large-scale mammalian cell culture, which is constantly processed and requires cryopreservation.

Cell Freezing Media Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (DMSO, Glycerol, Others), By Type (Slow Freezing, Vitrification), By Cell Culture Type (2D Cell Culture, Suspension Cell Culture, 3D Cell Culture, Others), By Application (Stem Cells, Cancer Cell Lines, Reproductive Cells, Bioproduction Cell Lines, Primary Cells, Others), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Biobanks, IVF Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.35 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 2.90 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.24 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.9% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, Type, Cell Culture Type, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2025, Alvetex® Advanced, a new plasticware platform that will enable the development of more advanced 3D cell cultures and bioengineered tissues like human skin, was introduced by REPROCELL Europe Ltd. The new product is an upgraded version of the previously existing Alvetex® scaffold, which has already been recognized for its outstanding performance in the area of cell culture. This new system is now able to offer better and more accurate results through assay compatibility, translational accuracy, and flexibility surrounding the culture, which is an added advantage for REPROCELL’s existing plasticware line. (Source: https://www.reprocell.com/news/reprocell-launches-next-generation-system-for-3d-bioengineered-tissues)

List of the prominent players in the Cell Freezing Media Market:

Vitrolife AB

Bio-Life Solutions Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius AG

Bio-Techne

PromoCell GmbH

Capricorn Scientific

Merck KGaA

AMSBIO

ZENOGEN PHARMA CO. LTD.

Others

The Cell Freezing Media Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

DMSO

Glycerol

Others

By Type

Slow Freezing

Vitrification

By Cell Culture Type

2D Cell Culture

Suspension Cell Culture

3D Cell Culture

Others

By Application

Stem Cells

Cancer Cell Lines

Reproductive Cells

Bioproduction Cell Lines

Primary Cells

Others

By End Use

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Biobanks

IVF Clinics

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

