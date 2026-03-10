Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public School Serving Students Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at Kentucky Virtual Academy (KYVA), a K12-powered tuition-free virtual public school serving students in grades K-12 across Kentucky.

KYVA is a full-time online public school serving Kentucky students, taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Kentucky academic standards. The school is powered by K12, a national leader in online education and provides:

Kentucky-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and technical education (CTE) pathways that allow high school students to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as business, marketing, computer science, health science and law & public safety

Advanced coursework, honors, AP® and dual credit options

Clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

KYVA – https://kyva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Kentucky? Kentucky Virtual Academy is a tuition-free virtual public school serving students across Kentucky.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Kentucky-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Kentucky, includes business, marketing, computer science, health science and law & public safety.



Are online public schools accredited? Kentucky Virtual Academy is a public school authorized in Kentucky. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Kentucky.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs, school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Kentucky? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Kentucky Virtual Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Kentucky can apply at the school's website listed above.



About Kentucky Virtual Academy

Kentucky Virtual Academy (KYVA) is a full-time, tuition-free online public school serving K-12th grade students statewide. As part of the Cloverport Independent School District, KYVA provides an engaging, flexible learning environment led by experienced educators. KYVA is powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, which has been the leader in online education for 25 years. Learn more at https://kyva.k12.com/ .

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.