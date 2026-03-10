Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Kansas

TOPEKA, KS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Kansas:

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS), serving grades 7–12

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA), serving grades K–6

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Kansas academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Kansas-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Advanced coursework, honors, AP® and dual enrollment options

Credit recovery opportunities and additional academic support for students pursuing alternative pathways to graduation, including an option for adults past their 4-year graduation cohort

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes (ISKS)

Clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

ISKS – https://insightks.k12.com/

KSVA – https://ksva.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Kansas? Insight School of Kansas and Kansas Virtual Academy are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Kansas.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Kansas-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Are online public schools accredited? ISKS and KSVA are public schools authorized in Kansas. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Kansas.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs, school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Kansas? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Insight School of Kansas and Kansas Virtual Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Kansas can apply at each school's website listed above.



About Insight School of Kansas

Insight School of Kansas (ISKS) is an accredited, tuition-free online public school serving students in grades 7-12, as well as adult learners seeking a high school diploma. ISKS provides a flexible learning environment with personalized academic support. ISKS is powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, which has been the nation's leading provider of online education for 25 years. Learn more at insightks.k12.com.

About Kansas Virtual Academy

Kansas Virtual Academy (KSVA) is a full-time online public-school serving K-6th grade students across Kansas. As a K12-powered school, KSVA offers a flexible, tuition-free education with personalized learning, using a proven online curriculum and experienced, state-certified teachers. For 25 years, K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, has been the nation's leader in online education. Learn more at https://ksva.k12.com/ .

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.