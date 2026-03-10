Arq, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ). The investigation focuses on Arq’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On March 9, 2026, Arq, Inc. disclosed significant setbacks related to its granular activated carbon (“GAC”) facility located in Corbin, Kentucky. The Company announced that GAC production and development had been paused and the Corbin facility had been idled.

Arq further disclosed that the facility’s thermal oxidizer emissions control system limited production capacity to approximately 15 million pounds annually, and that the Company recorded a $44.8 million impairment charge related to the Corbin assets. In addition, Arq disclosed that it was engaged in litigation with the engineering consultant responsible for the plant’s design.

The Company also reported that its 2026 financial guidance excludes any contribution from the GAC initiative, projecting revenue of approximately $120 million to $125 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $17 million to $20 million, derived from its powdered activated carbon (“PAC”) business.

Following these disclosures, Arq’s share price declined.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Arq complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Arq stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

