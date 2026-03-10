Hola Prime Reinforces Its Trader-First Approach With The Zero Payout Denials Policy





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2026

With the zero payout denials policy live globally, Hola Prime has strengthened payout integrity across all accounts, setting a new operational benchmark for fairness.

Hola Prime rolled out the Zero Payout Denials Policy on 10th October 2025. In the prop firm industry, it has established a landmark commitment, setting a new benchmark ensuring that no legitimate payout request is rejected if all trading rules are followed. The trader‑built firm focused on trader outcomes and performance continues to lead the evolution of prop trading through transparent systems and global accountability.

In an industry where traders trade with intention and have their trust often broken at the payout stage, Hola Prime’s zero denial policy eliminates ambiguity, discretionary reversals, and post-profit reviews that have historically eroded trader confidence. The policy guarantees that once traders have met the clearly defined rules, their earnings are processed efficiently and transparently, within one hour.

“Payout denials have long been an enormous fracture in prop trading trust,” said Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime . “But I am happy to report that since 10th October 2025 we've had ZERO Payout Denials. Yes, not even a Single Payout Denied. And more than 99% of our payouts are processed in less than one hour. As traders ourselves, we’ve experienced the anxiety that comes when profit turns into uncertainty. This policy is our defining statement: a clear, structured commitment that every trader who earns will always be paid. It reflects the operational integrity we’ve built from the ground up.”

The policy rollout follows a successful internal validation phase, during which Hola Prime’s payout infrastructure and compliance systems demonstrated strong performance and scale readiness. The firm’s average payout time since 10th October 2025 stands at 33 minutes and 48 seconds, with an average payout amount of $3,943. In 2024, Hola Prime was the first Prop firm to launch 1-Hour Payouts. With 1-hour payouts, Hola Prime has eliminated the core issue of delayed payouts that plague the prop firm industry.

To further enhance transparency, Hola Prime publishes its Daily Payout Transparency Report, detailing every payout processed, the total payout value, and the exact time taken from request to completion. This report is designed to remove uncertainty, build confidence, and reinforce the firm’s commitment to operational transparency. In addition, Hola Prime maintains a live payout dashboard and real-time transparency reports, allowing traders worldwide to track performance with full visibility.

Reinforcing its leadership in payout speed and reliability, Hola Prime was named “Fastest Payout Prop Firm - MEA 2026” at the Ultimate Fintech (UF) Awards MEA, held during iFX EXPO Dubai. This recognition establishes the firm’s growing reputation for operational efficiency and trader-first innovation.

“Our commitment goes beyond speed,” added Kapuria. “It’s about setting a system-driven benchmark for fairness. By removing discretionary payout denials, we’re shifting trust from being personal to being procedural, ensuring every Hola Prime trader experiences clarity, predictability, and respect for performance.”

With the Zero Payout Denials policy live globally, Hola Prime continues strengthening its position as the most transparent and trader-aligned prop firms in the market, redefining payout trust through operational accountability.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global proprietary trading firm, headquartered in Dubai and operating across multiple regions. The firm combines deep trading expertise with cutting-edge fintech infrastructure to create a fair, fast, and transparent trading environment. Hola Prime’s mission is to empower traders worldwide with access, trust, and opportunity, transforming how performance translates into real reward.

