Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.

The below transactions concern allocation of share options.

For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy. The policy is available on the group website at this address:

Policies and positions







Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lars Rasmussen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim President & CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 33,897 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 33,897 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-10, 09:00 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anders Lonning-Skovgaard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President & CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917) b) LEI 529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share options relating to B shares Identification code ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares) b) Nature of the transaction Share option allocation c) Price and volume Price Volume 0.00 43,134 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 43,134 share options - Price DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2026-03-10, 09:00 UTC f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Please see enclosed pdf.

Attachment