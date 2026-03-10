Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities
According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.
The below transactions concern allocation of share options.
For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy. The policy is available on the group website at this address:
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lars Rasmussen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Interim President & CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
|b)
|LEI
|529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share options relating to B shares
|Identification code
|ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share option allocation
|c)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|0.00
|33,897
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|33,897 share options
|- Price
|DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-10, 09:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
|b)
|LEI
|529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share options relating to B shares
|Identification code
|ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share option allocation
|c)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|0.00
|43,134
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|43,134 share options
|- Price
|DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-10, 09:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.
