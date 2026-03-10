U.S. Weight Loss Market Status & Forecast Report 2025-2026: GLP-1 Boom Triggers Major Industry Shift as Medicalized Programs Disrupt the $135 Billion Diet Market

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Weight Loss Market: Status Report & 2026 Forecast" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Marketdata report presents a wrap-up of 2025 performance for the U.S. weight loss market during the obesity drugs market explosion and a forecast for 2026. The value of the total market is estimated to have grown to a historic peak of $135 billion in 2025, boosted by soaring sales of the popular prescription GLP-1 weight loss drugs. This is a paradigm shift to medical programs, and a major challenge for competing commercial diet companies.

GLP-1 drugs are a game changer in terms of the number of medications now on the market, plus others to come in the next several years. They have affected dieter behavior and how commercial diet companies operate. Nearly all non-medical segments of the market have felt the pain of declining sales, and 26,000+ weight loss coaches have lost their jobs. However, more physicians are adding weight loss to their practices, the number of bariatricians are hitting new highs, and the number of medical weight loss centers has grown.

The report includes in-depth analyses of: 2024-2025 market/revenue performance, recent competitor and market developments, current dieter trends and top diet plans, and diet company advertising and marketing spending. Special emphasis and analysis of the obesity drugs market and its effect on all market segments. Coverage of cheaper compounded drugs that are not FDA-approved, new drugs entering the market.

Individual Status Reports and the effects of the obesity drugs boom on operations and revenues, for ALL major weight loss market segments. diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs industry, commercial weight loss chains, retail meal replacements and appetite suppressants, and low-calorie dinner entrees.

Medical programs covered in depth (MD programs, hospitals/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, weight loss surgeries, very low calorie diet vendors).

Includes profiles/updated outlooks/strategies/revenues for: Weight Watchers, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Herbalife, Glanbia (Slim-Fast), Noom, Simply Good Foods (Dr. Atkins product line), HMR, Lindora, Beach Body, AMWAY, Bellring Brands (Premier Protein), Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction, Scope, Methodology

Overview: Weight Loss Market Size & Market Segments

Summary: size of the total U.S. weight loss market, by segment: 2016 to 2025

Top diet trends of 2026 (specific eating patterns or diets), Top diet plans of 2025-2026 (U.S. News, Forbes rankings)

The major market and company developments of 2025

Marketdata's 2026 market forecasts and $ size for each segment of the weight loss market

Effects of the obesity drugs boom on the market

Weight Loss Market Advertising & Marketing Spending, by diet companies, drug mfrs.

(Noom, WW, NutriSystem, Medifast, etc.), the cost to Acquire leads

Health Clubs Industry

Status Report of U.S. Health Clubs Industry - no. of facilities, revenue growth

Effects of the pandemic: discussion, recovery

2020 -2025 industry performance, $ revenues, challenges & opportunities

2026 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market, growth segments, outlook

Examples of health club weight loss programs

Commercial Weight Loss Programs

Summary: effects of the GLP-1 drugs boom on commercial weight loss firms, how they are adjusting their strategies

Major Developments of 2025: top company performances

Full-year 2025 sales/performance for the major firms (WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast)

Key metrics for average brick & mortar retail weight loss centers

2020-2025 market segment performance, $ value of the market

2026 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the commercial programs market

Key Strategic shifts that Will define 2026 success

Company Status Reports/Outlooks, 2025 performance & developments & current outlook. Marketdata commentary on their actions & strategies, 2026 outlooks

WW International

Jenny Craig (Wellfull)

NutriSystem (Wellfull)

Medifast

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Summary: 2025 Status Report & Summary for all medical programs segment, mix of types of medical weight loss programs, medica plans as percent total weight loss market, impact of the GLP-1 drugs boom

Bariatricians (obesity specialists) Programs

Summary & discussion: increase in caseloads, revenues, association membership, how the growth of obesity meds has produced major growth in the market, revenues of specialists

Interview with President of Obesity Medicine Association and a bariatric practice consultant

2025 $ value, 2026 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market

The Weight Loss (bariatric) Surgery Market

Analysis - number of surgeries, 2024-2025 estimates & 2026 forecasts

Discussion of how the obesity drugs market has affected surgeries volume

2025 market segment performance, $ value of the market

2026 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market

The Weight Loss Drugs Market

Discussion of paradigm shift in the market, fueled by skyrocketing sales of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, Saxenda, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound

Discussion of drug prices, affordability by consumers, insurance vs. out-of-pocket, drug shortages, use of compounded Semaglutide, no. of prescriptions written, usage of older obesity drugs that are more affordable

Discussion: problems with compounding pharmacy products, FDA inaction

New drugs under development, market growth outlook, possible factors inhibiting growth

2023 -2025 Rx obesity drugs market performance, sales, growth

2026 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market, outlooks by Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk

Hospital & Clinic Chains, MD programs

Summary & discussion, growth for regional medical weight loss chains/franchises, status report for Lindora Clinics, HMR, typical earnings for MDs with weight loss plans

Analysis of number of hospitals with non-surgical weight loss programs

2025 market segment performance, $ market size

2026 Marketdata Forecast: $ size of the market

Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market

Status Report of the market: background for OTC diet pills, meal replacements, relative strength of each product, popularity with dieters, major brands

Meal Replacements

Analysis: why these non-prescription products are popular among consumers, why they are being used as adjuncts to a drug regimen

2023-2025 market segment sales performance, effect on sales due to obesity drugs competition, data from Nutrition Business Journal

2026 Marketdata Forecast

OTC weight loss supplements/diet pills

Analysis of market, headwinds, List of top producers, why they no longer can compete with GLP-1 drugs, inherent weaknesses

2023 -2025 market segment sales performance

2026 Marketdata Forecast

2025 Company Profiles and sales performance, company outlooks

Slim-Fast (Glanbia plc)

Herbalife

Simply Good Foods (incl. Atkins Nutritionals)

AMWAY

Premier Protein

Virtual Dieting - Weight Loss Apps

Summary & discussion of their appeal, market size and growth

Company Profile: Noom - company description, history, strategy, revenues, growth, problems, Noom enters the diet drugs market (Noom Clinical)

The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners Market

The Diet Soft Drinks Market

Status Report: the move to zero sugar, diet's share of all carbonated soft drinks, findings of Beverage Industry, Beverage Digest: trends in flavors, packaging, pricing, consumer behavior.

2024-2025 market performance: shift to functional beverages and healthy options

2026 Marketdata Forecast

The Artificial Sweeteners Market

Summary: Market closely related to diet soft drink consumption

2026 Marketdata Forecast

Frozen Diet Dinner Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market

Definition of "diet" foods, discussion of dinner entrees, the major brands

Status Report: Reasons for recent growth of frozen foods (healthy eating, convenience, Use by younger consumers) discussion, effects of the pandemic on usage, findings of Supermarket News, America, Frozen Food Institute, National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

2023-2025 market segment sales performance

2026 Marketdata Forecast

Reference Directory of Industry Sources

List/contacts for trade associations, trade journals, market analysts

Companies Featured

Amway

Beachbody

BellRing Brands

Eli Lilly

Glanbia

Health Management Resources

Herbalife

Jenny Craig

Lindora

Medifast

Mounjaro

Noom

Novo Nordisk

Nutrisystem

Ozempic

Saxenda

The Simply Good Foods Company

Wegovy

Wellfull

WW International

Zepbound

