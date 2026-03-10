IZEA Announces Q4 & FY 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), a leading influencer marketing company that makes Creator Economy solutions for marketers, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its fourth quarter 2025 and full-year financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on March 17, 2026.

IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1752772&tp_key=96c6c7b58d

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A call replay will be made available approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13758773

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is an influencer marketing company with a mission to make creator economy solutions for marketers. We do this by lighting up the Creator Economy with IZEAs—our strategies, campaigns, and solutions that build brands and drive demand. Since launching the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006, IZEA has facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations between brands and creators.