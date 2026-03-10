French Fries Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $24.87 Billion by 2030 with McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, Farm Frites, J R Simplot, Aviko, Agristo, Agrarfrost, Cavendish Farms, Bem, Belaya Dacha Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "French Fries Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global French fries market has witnessed significant growth, with the market size projected to expand from $18.44 billion in 2025 to $19.43 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the expansion of fast-food culture, increased potato cultivation, and rising levels of urbanization and out-of-home dining. Advancements in frozen food processing have also played a crucial role in market expansion.

Looking ahead, the French fries market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, forecasted to reach $24.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Key drivers of growth include increased demand for convenience foods, the expansion of food delivery platforms, rising investments in frozen food processing, and growing consumer preferences for premium and ready-to-cook French fries. The market is also seeing a rising popularity of specialty and seasoned fries, alongside an increase in quick-service restaurant consumption.

A significant trend driving market growth is the escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. In 2023, foodservice sales, including prepared foods and beverages, accounted for 26.9% of in-store sales, up from 25.6% in 2022, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores. With this growing demand, the French fries market continues to thrive as a popular RTE snack and side dish.

Leading companies within the French fries industry are innovating with healthier cooking methods and home-friendly formats to maintain a competitive edge. Air-fried fries and products optimized for air fryers are gaining traction among health-conscious consumers. True Food Kitchen, for instance, launched air-fried French fries in August 2025, offering a healthier alternative with traditional flavors. Similarly, McCain Foods India partnered with Philips to introduce frozen fries suited for air fryers, catering to the convenience-oriented market segment. This shift towards health and convenience is expected to boost at-home consumption, although it may challenge the demand for traditional deep-fried options.

In corporate developments, The J.R. Simplot Company acquired Clarebout Potatoes in October 2025, enhancing its global presence and manufacturing capacity in the frozen potato sector, particularly in Europe. This strategic acquisition underscores the industry's focus on supply-chain efficiency and localized production capabilities.

Major players in the French fries market include McCain Foods Limited, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Farm Frites International B.V., J.R. Simplot Company, and Aviko B.V., among others. North America emerged as the largest region in the market in 2025, while the market spans various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

The French fries market comprises sales of various fry types, such as tornado fries, sweet potato fries, and poutine, with market values reflecting 'factory gate' prices. This includes both direct sales to consumers and sales to intermediaries like distributors and retailers.

